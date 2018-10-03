Southeastern Louisiana entered the season with one well-known, explosive wide receiver.
Now it looks like the Lions have developed a second one.
Sophomore wide receiver Austin Mitchell had a breakout game for Southeastern last week with a career-high 182 yards receiving on five catches against Northwestern State.
Together with known quantity Juwan Petit-Frere, it’s no wonder the Lions have the Southland Conference’s leading passer in Chason Virgil.
“He had a really good week of practice last week,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said of Mitchell. “We kind of feel he’s coming back into his own.”
His next stop is at Incarnate Word. The Lions (2-3, 2-1) face the Cardinals (2-2, 2-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.
Mitchell put an early charge into his teammates with a 76-yard touchdown catch on the second snap of Southeastern's 24-17 win over the Demons.
He should have been awarded style points for the degree of difficulty.
He was looking for the ball over his inside shoulder but turned to his outside shoulder to make the catch without breaking stride. He was tipped off by the coaching staff that they might look for a big play from him early.
“I got excited when he told me in the locker room before the game we might go deep to me on the second play,” Mitchell said. “I kept tracking the ball and tried not to open my shoulders up and let the defender catch up and make a play on the ball. It was a great feeling. We got a flow going and put up some more points in the first half.”
The Lions scored two more touchdowns in the first half, one set up by Mitchell’s 42-yard punt return, to seize control.
“He gave the team a lift,” safety Dejion Lynch said. “The energy propelled us to go make a plays on defense, too.
“His speed — once he gets you off the line and gets a step, nobody is going to catch him. He can make you miss in the open field. He’s a smaller receiver but makes a lot of plays downfield. It’s hard to get your hands on him.”
It was a finger that slowed Mitchell more than his hands earlier this season. He had four catches for 34 yards and a TD in the opener against Louisiana-Monroe but was poked in the eye and left the game. Mitchell missed the next one against LSU. Against Lamar, he had three drops until he snagged a curl route and used his moves to turn it into a 26-yard TD.
“It got me back in my groove,” said Mitchell. “I was really trying to get my confidence going this year. That (Northwestern State) was just a warmup game. I can do better.”
Mitchell, an all-district quarterback at Plaquemine, has strong bloodlines. He’s the nephew for Pro Bowler and Hall of Fame nominee Brian Mitchell, who also played quarterback at Plaquemine and UL-Lafayette, and was a star kick returner in the NFL.
“He has a shiftiness, something you can’t teach,” said Southeastern receivers coach Michael Spurlock, another former NFL player. “It’s a hesitation move and he gets back up to speed quicker than anybody else. He can stop and start.
“He’s just scratching the surface. He wants to get better and be really good. We’re looking for a lot of big things.”
Mitchell’s 15 catches rank him third on the team behind Petit-Frere (23) and Bransen Schwebel (17), but his 18.7 yards per catch average and three TDs lead the Lions. He ranks sixth in the conference with 70 yards per game. He said he’s developed good chemistry with Virgil since this summer.
“I really love that he’s more of a pocket passer, looking downfield,” Mitchell said. “We worked the whole summer on connecting, and we've got it down pat now. We’re going to keep getting better.”