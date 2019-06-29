THIBODAUX — Oregon Ducks football has been a part of Justin Herbert’s life for as long as he can remember.
Herbert grew up not too far from Autzen Stadium and went to many games there over the years.
His grandfather, Rich Schwab, was a receiver for Oregon in the 1960s.
Even Sheldon High School, Herbert's alma mater, is less than three miles away from Autzen.
“It was everything,” Herbert said Friday at the Manning Passing Academy. “Oregon doesn’t have a professional football team, so the Ducks became our professional football team. We would always walk over to the games and sit right by the 50-yard line with my grandparents. It was a really fun and enjoyable experience.”
Herbert, 21, is entering his senior season as the quarterback for his childhood team. Herbert has 72 touchdowns during his first three seasons with the Ducks (63 passing, nine rushing), and he’s been seen as a Heisman Trophy hopeful for the latter half of his collegiate career.
But instead of turning to the NFL draft, where experts projected Herbert to go high in the first round, he's going to remain a Duck for one more season.
The Herbert legacy will continue at Oregon after that, too. Patrick Herbert, Justin’s younger brother, is a freshman tight end for the Ducks.
Patrick’s arrival was one of the main reasons his older brother chose to stay for his senior season.
For Justin, getting to play alongside his younger brother in front of the rest of his family is something he definitely will cherish.
“He’s doing really well,” Herbert said of Patrick. “He came in the spring and he’s been having a lot of fun. He was a little nervous at first, but the tight end group has been great and really made him feel welcome.”
Herbert thought of the rest of his fellow teammates, especially those in his class, as another reason he returned to Eugene.
“I didn’t want to leave them and leave this city (of Eugene) too soon,” Herbert said.
Herbert has played for three head coaches in his three seasons with the Ducks.
The first, Mark Helfrich, had been with the team for four previous seasons. In Helfrich’s first two seasons, the Ducks had two Pac-12 Conference division titles and a conference title, as well as a College Football Playoff win in the Rose Bowl and a National Championship Game appearance.
But Herbert’s first season with the Ducks in 2016 ended up being Helfrich’s last.
The first true freshman in more than 30 years to start a game at quarterback at Oregon, Herbert set numerous single-game passing records for his team. But the Ducks finished 4-8 and did not reach a bowl game.
Herbert’s second coach, Willie Taggart, brought change. Herbert adjusted from the “Blur Offense” of Helfrich and Chip Kelly to Taggart’s “Gulf Coast” spread offense.
It was working for the first part of that season as the Ducks won four of their first five games. But when Herbert fractured his collarbone against California in late Septemeber, Oregon lost four of the next five. He returned and won both of his final starts to help the Ducks reach a bowl game.
Taggart became Florida State’s coach after the 2017 regular season. Former Ducks offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal ended up replacing Taggart and became Herbert’s third and final collegiate head coach.
Once again, Herbert had to adjust to a different offense. With Cristobal, it was the pistol.
In this new offense, Herbert set career highs in yards (3,151) and touchdowns (29) passing. The Ducks finished 9-4 and won their first postseason game since the 2015 Rose Bowl.
Herbert had nothing but positive things to say Friday about all three coaches.
“Each one of them bring a different perspective to the game,” he said. “The things that I picked up from each person was huge, and I learned a lot.”
Herbert also described Cristobal as the type of coach whom his players fight for.
“Everyone follows him and knows that he is our leader,” Herbert said.
From going into another college football season with the same head coach to having a chance of playing with his younger brother, Herbert has a lot to look forward to in his final season in Eugene.
“I think that I’m going to miss all of the friends that I made throughout my time here,” Herbert said. “(Playing at Oregon has) been one of the most memorable experiences that I’ve ever been through.”