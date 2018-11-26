Trailing by one point against No. 2-ranked LSU-Alexandria, No. 23 Xavier forced a missed shot in the lane by Generals guard JaMichael Brown with 37 seconds left.
However, Brown hustled back on defense and knocked the ball away from behind, setting off a frenzied last few seconds that resulted in a blocked shot by LSU-A's Philip Rankin.
Brown retrieved the ball, was fouled and made two free throws, sealing an 80-77 win Monday at the Convocation Center.
“(LSU-A) showed their championship mettle, and we were not mentally tough at the end,” said Xavier coach Alfred Williams after his team experienced its fifth consecutive loss, all by single digits, to fall to 4-5. “We have a lot of new guys, but we're getting there.”
LSU-Alexandria (6-1) was playing its first game since losing at home to No. 11-ranked Dillard, only the Generals' third home loss in five years. They have a rematch at Dillard on Friday.
“(Brown) felt he made a bad play on offense, and he wanted to make up for it,” Generals coach Larry Cordaro said. “He hustled. After the loss to Dillard, we had three good days of practice, and it carried over to tonight. We got a tough win on the road.”
LSU-A built two 11-point leads in the second half and seemed on its way to a comfortable win. The Generals led 70-59 at the 6:06 mark. However, the Gold Rush rallied back behind drives to the basket by guards Donovan Amstrong and Ed Carter and, a steal and dunk by Rayshawn Mart and 3 3-pointers by guard Johnell Lane to come to 73-70 with 2:35 showing.
Lee hit another 3 to get Xavier to 78-77 with a minute left.
The Generals shot 55.2 percent (16 of 29) in the first half, including 63.6 percent (7 of 11) on 3-point attempts, yet clung to a 43-39 halftime lead. Xavier stayed close by shooting 9 of 10 on free throws and by forcing nine LSU-A turnovers and committing just four.
The Rush trailied 42-33 with 2:43 left before the half after LSU-A guard Devin Jackson sank a 3-pointer, his fourth of the half. However, Xavier answered with a 6-1 run led by Johnel Lane's drives to the basket. Lane sank two free throws, and after a steal an layup by Rashawn Mart, sank a baseline jumper with 47.9 seconds left, bringing the Rush to four points of the lead as the half ended.