To his college coach, Ervin Johnson’s life story should be made into a movie.
“It’s better than ‘Blindside,’ ” said Tim Floyd, who famously offered the 6-foot-11 Johnson a scholarship to UNO on sight 30 years ago. “At least that kid played in high school.
“Ervin was three years out of high school. He hadn’t picked up a basketball in years.”
That’s only partially true.
Johnson was on the team at Block High School in Jonesville, but he quit in the 10th grade.
It is true though that after despite growing eight inches after graduating from high school, Johnson had shown little interest in playing. He was working at a supermarket in Baton Rouge when a friend suggested he check out the possibility of playing at UNO because the Privateers were in dire need of a big man.
The rest could be the stuff of cinematic fiction.
Johnson, then as raw as could be, wound up helping the Privateers win three conference championships and make two NCAA tournament appearances. He was Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Year as a senior in 1993 when the Privateers went 26-4, matching the most victories in school history.
That same year, Johnson was the first-round draft pick of the Seattle SuperSonics, launching his 13-year career in the NBA.
Maybe they won’t ever get around to make a movie out Johnson’s story, although “Ervin Legend,” would make a great title.
But his accomplishments have earned Johnson a plaque in the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, will be Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It was a divine appointment,” Johnson, who retired in 2008 and now lives in Denver, one of his four NBA stops, said about going to UNO. “UNO accepted me with open arms, not just the coaches and the players, but the entire university.
“I was in the right place at the right time, with the right coaches. The stars were aligned, and I will be forever indebted and grateful because it changed my whole life.”
The feeling is mutual.
“Ervin Johnson had an impact on everyone,” said Ron Maestri, UNO’s athletic director during Johnson’s time there. “It’s a phenomenal story of a kid with the will to succeed and the devotion to work hard on the court and in the weight room and in the classroom.
“My favorite moment with Ervin was when he graduated in 1996, and there he was in his robe towering above everybody. The chancellor asked him to say a few words, and it was so inspiring.”
Johnson said he doesn’t recall his exact words that day, but he is emotional about the experience.
“It was so gratifying to me that I graduated from college and then more gratifying that they asked me to be a speaker,” he said. “At times I felt like I wasn’t worthy of it, but people reminded me that if you put the time and work in like I did, you appreciate it when people show what they think about you.”
Graduating, Johnson said, was a challenge, not unlike lasting 13 years in the NBA. But, “Nothing making you successful is going to be easy,” he said.
Academics aside, it certainly wasn’t easy athletically for Johnson, who sometimes seemingly had little going for him aside from his height.
He actually enrolled for the spring semester of 1989 but redshirted, allowing him to put in extra time working with assistant coach Scott Sanderson.
“Ervin had been out in the real world working for three years, so he wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty,” Floyd said. “He was humble and hungry and willing to come into the gym at 6 in the morning to work on the game because he had so far to go.”
So far, in fact, that in that spring of ’89, Floyd arranged for Johnson to transfer to Southwest Mississippi Junior College where he would develop enough to come back in a year or two.
Except that Johnson reminded Floyd that he had promised him the opportunity to play for the Privateers if put in the work.
Floyd relented, and was glad he did.
Johnson was still unpolished as a freshman, averaging 6.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. But from there he improved to 12.7 and 12.2, 15.4 and 11.1 and 18.4 and 11.9.
When he left, Johnson had set school records for rebounds, field goal percentage, blocked shots, games started, and minutes played plus being second in points scored.
In that senior season, the Privateers were nationally ranked, which brought attention to Johnson and his story.
“Ervin wasn’t a chatterbox,” said Ed Cassiere, UNO’s sports information director during those years. “But he was certainly willing to participate in interviews to help his team in any way he could.
“Through it all, Ervin was genuinely a nice man who stayed true to himself and the values he brought to New Orleans. Everybody he came in contact with came away feeling better.”
Johnson’s pro numbers were not big – 4.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for his career.
But he was a good enough defender and teammate to play until he was 40.
“I just worked hard, stayed in shape, knew my role and was a good teammate,” Johnson said. “You do what you need to do to survive.”
Johnson’s longevity enabled him to settle comfortably in Denver with his family. In addition to personal appearances as an ambassador for the Denver Nuggets where he often tells youth groups his life story, he runs the EJ Hoops Basketball Club.
But he remains close to UNO, where his jersey has been retired, and especially to Floyd, who coached at three more colleges, plus two NBA teams.
“Ervin Johnson is the most special thing that happened in my career,” Floyd said. “You can put 100s of hours in recruiting someone, and someone like Ervin walks into your office.
“He’s a lesson on never giving up and succeeding beyond your wildest dreams.”
In return, Johnson has remained appreciative of those who helped him along the way.
Floyd likes to tell the story of when he was coaching with the Chicago Bulls and Johnson was with the Milwaukee Bucks, who were in the Eastern Conference finals against Philadelphia.
Johnson invited Floyd to come to a game, securing him second row seats.
“Ervin was the starting center, and just before the tipoff he left the circle to come over to where I was, gave me a big hug and said thanks for getting me here,” Floyd said. “Man, that’s what it’s all about.
“Ervin Johnson is a special guy.”