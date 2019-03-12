Dillard guard/forward Alyssa Washington was seeing the Bleu Devils' season coming crashing down in a stretch of four losses in five games near the end of the season.
“Coach (Norbert) Rome told us at halftime at Tougaloo that we had to play together better,” said Washington, a senior from Austin, Texas.
Dillard (21-11) will begin play in the NAIA tournament at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on a five-game winning streak, including winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference tournament championship and an automatic bid. The Bleu Devils, seeded eighth, will meet No. 1 seed and defending champion Freed-Hardeman (31-2) in Billings, Montana.
Xavier (23-7), the GCAC regular-season champion, received an at-large bid and will open against No. 3 seed MidAmerica Nazarene (24-5) at 6:45 Wednesday.
Washington, twice All-GCAC, said the Bleu Devils turned to their defense, which fueled their fast-break offense.
“We're an undersized team, but everybody can shoot and bring the ball up,” she said.
Dillard's defense will be tested by Freed-Hardeman, which shot 45.0 percent this season, sixth in the NAIA. Rome says that will be the key to the game for Dillard in a game of styles.
“(Freed-Hardeman) is excellent in the half court, but they are not as good in transition,” Rome said. “And, that's where we're good.”
Xavier will try to bounce back from a first-round loss as the No. 1 seed in the GCAC tournament to No. 8 seed Southern-New Orleans. However, the Gold Nuggets, who went 13-1 in conference and are ranked No. 24 in the nation, have gotten improved play from all-conference forward Essence Wells to go with that of GCAC player of the year Jas Hill.
“Essence has been all over the court,” said coach Bo Browder, whose team is in the NAIAs for the first time since 2016. “She has given us more scoring and she has really made an impact defensively.”
Dillard is in the national tournament for the second consecutive year. Washington said the team learned from its appearance last year.
“(Billings) is in high altitude, so it really affected our breathing,” she said. “Last year, we arrived the day before the game. This time, we left Saturday so we can be more acclimated.
“And, the teams are better and play different styles than you might see during the season.”