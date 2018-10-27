Survive and advance.
That’s the mantra for any tournament, regardless of the sport, including boxing.
New Orleans native Regis Prograis did exactly that Saturday, claiming a unanimous decision over England’s Terry Flanagan in the quarterfinals of the Word Boxing Super Series’ super lightweight tournament at Lakefront Arena.
Prograis, who retained his WBC Interim Championship will meet Kiryl Relikh of Belarus, in the semifinals early next year at site to be determined.
Relikh, the WBA 140-pound title, also won his quarterfinal bout by decision against Eduard Troyanovsky earlier this month in Yokohama, Japan.
Saturday marked only the fourth time in his 23 professional fights that one of Prograis’ fights has gone the distance and his first since an eight-round decision against Amos Cowart in 2015, eight fights ago.
Prograis was never in danger though.
He knocked Flanagan down in the eighth round with a big overhand left. It was the first time in his career than Flanagan (33-2) has been floored.
Prograis also bloodied Flanagan’s left eye in the round.
Prograis, who fought most of the fight and long distance failed to put Flanagan away after the knockdown but dominated the final three rounds to leave little doubt about who was the victorious fighter.
Prograis won on the scorecards 119-108, 118-109 and 117-110.
Prograis said preparing go the distance was the way he and trainer Bobby Benton prepared.
“This was our game plan,” Prograis said. “People say I’m nothing but a puncher, but this is the way I train in the gym,
“Flanagan was a tough fighter and I knew he would be hard to get to. But I had the most fun out there tonight than I’ve ever had from Round 1 to Round 12.”
It was definitely a change from Prograis’ usual fights. Before an eighth-round knockout of Juan Jose Velasco in Lakefront in July, his previous five fights had lasted for a total of 10 rounds.
“Usually I’m looking for an opening early,” Prograis said. “But I wasn’t looking for that tonight.
“And after I had him hurt, I knew he couldn’t hurt me, so there was no point getting careless.”
Indeed, unlike the Velasco fight when Prograis was marked up more than he had ever been, the only sign he had been in a fight was a bump from a head butt.
Flanagan never appeared to land more than two punches in a row.
Benton said his fighter did exactly what he wanted him to.
“He boxed perfectly,” he said. “We wanted to box, not get hit and fight smart.
“The only time Flanagan got some punches in was the round we hurt him in. That’s the way you manage a fight.”
Fighting at long distance for most of the night did take Prograis’ home town crowd of about 2,500 out of it, especially early on.
After the sixth round Prograis tried up pump up the volume, but the cheers of “Rougarou,” Prograis’ nickname, didn’t last and dissipated somewhat when Prograis failed to finish it in the eight.
“I imagine people were surprised after my other fights,” he said. “But I still knew they were behind me and I could hear them in the end.”
Then, about a minute into the eighth round, Prograis nailed Flanagan with a punch he said he had tried twice before, but which had landed on top of his head.
“I was hurting my hand with that,” Prograis said. “So I had to wait.
“But when I landed it, it caught him right on the jaw.”
Flanagan went to his knees after the punch but did get up at the eight count.
The otherwise cautious nature of the fight was reflected in the scorecards. Flanagan was given five different rounds by the judges, but none gave him more than three.
Prograis was the aggressor the majority of the time. But he failed to connect with the body shots which flood Velasco five times in his last fight.
Prograis added that Saturday’s fight was no indication of how he would come after Relikh.
“I mean, what you going to do?” he said. “I can box, I can go power-side; I can do so many different things.
“Now the world is seeing what I can do. There’s nobody in this tournament who can beat me.”