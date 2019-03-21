On a team headed by freshman All-Southern States Athletic Conference players Zach Wrightsil and Myles Burns, Loyola senior guard Ethan Turner said he leads by example.
Turner, who played on Loyola's previous NAIA tournament team in 2017, knew the Wolf Pack had to get off to a good start in its first-round game Wednesday against ninth-ranked, third-seeded Missouri Baptist. So, he sank five first-half 3-pointers to keep Loyola within three points of the lead at halftime.
The Wolf Pack wound up beating the Spartans 68-67 on a 3-pointer by senior Ben Fields with 29 seconds left, then a final defensive stand. Turner finished with a team-high 17 points.
“I felt like I had a nice rhythm in the conference tournament, and I just wanted to follow up on that,” said Turner, who was selected to the SSAC all-tournament team and has made a team-leading 82 3s this season. “My teammates found me, and I got my open looks.
“My role on the team is to try to keep the younger guys composed and show that it's 40 minutes of basketball and to help them relax and find themselves in the game.”
It was the first national tournament win for Loyola (22-11) since 1946, including a 20-year hiatus from competing in intercollegiate sports. Loyola, ranked No. 24 in the NAIA and seeded sixth in the national tournament, will play second-seeded Arizona Christian (24-8) on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.
“They played the game after us (on Wednesday), and we watched them,” said Turner, who prepped at Mandeville High School. “They have some really good shooters, and they play good defense and rebound well. But I think we have a favorable matchup, and we just have to go out and play Loyola basketball.”
That is fast-break offense and aggressive defense with coach Stacey Hollowell substituting liberally to keep the pace up.
“Our defense is a little unorthodox,” Turner said. “We play mostly zone, but we change it based on team's personnel. It's hard to prepare for, and we often catch teams off-guard.”
The Loyola-Arizona Christian winner will play in the Elite Eight against the winner of Friday's game between No. 1 seed Georgetown (Ky.) and fifth-seeded LSU-Shreveport.