Regis Prograis earned his way into the World Boxing Super Series with his homecoming victory last Saturday at Lakefront Arena.
Now the New Orleans native has his next opponent.
Prograis (22-0, 19-0) will fight England's Terry Flanagan, a former lightweight champion, as part of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament.
The official draw for the tournament took place Friday in Moscow.
Two of the matches in the tournament (No. 3 Kiryl Relikh vs. Eduard Troyanovsky) and (No. 4 Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit) were determined before Friday's draw.
Prograis, the top seed, was able to choose either Flanagan or Ryan Martin for his opponent.
"I chose Terry Flanagan because he is a rugged fighter and is one of the toughest," Prograis said via text message. "He's a rough fighter, and I can learn a lot from fighting him."
Prograis, who holds the WBC Interim Super Lightweight title and the Diamond Lightweight title after last week's win, is one of five undefeated fighters in the eight-man field in the 140-pound weight division.
The tournament will help unify the super lightweight championship after Terence Crawford moved up the welterweight division.
No time or date has been set for the Prograis-Flanagan fight, but Prograis said there is a chance a fight in the series could come to New Orleans.
"It's not 100 percent, but it's a possibility," Prograis said.
An enthusiastic crowd of 3,612 attended Prograis' victory Saturday against Juan Jose Velasco at Lakefront Arena. It was the largest for a local fight in more than a decade.
“We’re very happy,” Prograis’ promoter Lou DiBella said after the fight. “We got tremendous support from the city and Regis, while doing all of the media rounds and fighting to make weight, still destroyed his man with a vicious body attack."
Flanagan (33-1, 13-0) was undefeated and the WBO lightweight champion before relinquishing that title to fight as a junior welterweight. He lost to Maurice Hooker for the WBO title in June by decision. It was Flanagan's first fight in 14 months because of injuries and having fights postponed.
"He's a former world champion and is the more experienced out of the group," Prograis said. "I feel that in fighting him I will be more prepared for the rest of the fighters."
World Boxing Super Series Matches (Times, place TBA)
No. 1 Regis Prograis (22-0, 19 KOs) vs. Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs)
No. 2 Josh Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ryan Martin (22-0, 12 KOs)
No. 3 Kiryl Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs)
No. 4 Ivan Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Anthony Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs)