The present is bright for the UNO men’s basketball team, which still has a chance to earn a double bye to the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament.
The future is brighter.
The Privateers (16-11, 11-5), a half-game behind Abilene Christian for second place entering their trip to Thibodaux on Saturday afternoon to face Nicholls State (12-16, 5-10), are doing it with a rotation chock full of freshmen and sophomores.
In a recent win against Corpus Christi, underclassmen accounted for 43 of UNO’s 68 points. When the Privateers won the Southland tournament and played in the NCAA tournament two years ago, no underclassmen played a second during the postseason.
“We haven’t talked about how young we are all year publicly or privately because I didn’t want our guys to think about it, but I feel very excited about where our team will be in the next couple of years,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “We’re in good hands. Our goal is to build a sustainable championship program year in and year out.”
Since the start of 2016-17, UNO’s 35-17 conference record is second best to Sam Houston State’s 37-15, and the Privateers have every reason to believe they will stay near the top.
Freshman starting forward Gerrale Gates (6-foot-6. 235 pounds) has led the Privateers in scoring on six occasions, including three times in a four-game stretch last month when he had 18 points against Incarnate Word, 15 against Nicholls and 14 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He is third on the team with 9.0 points per game, grabbing a team-high 141 rebounds.
“Gerrale is a power player and has the body and the physique to do that, but he’s very cerebral,” Slessinger said. “He understands the game as good as anybody at that age I’ve coached in a long time.”
A second freshman, forward Jahmel Myers (6-foot-7), led the team with 13 points against McNeese State last Saturday, finishing a three-game stretch when he averaged 11.
“I’ve just been playing with a motor,” Myers said. “We’re a blue-collar program, so we’ve just been grinding every day in practice and I’ve stepped up. I bring energy.”
Another energizer: sophomore starting guard Damion Rosser (6-foot-4), who averages 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds, leads UNO in steals with 42 and is one shy of junior Bryson Robinson’s team-high 70 assists.
Sophomore Troy Green (6-foot-3), a top reserve, has scored in double figures five times in Southland play and is second to Rosser with 37 steals.
The list of young contributors excludes 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard Lamont Berzat, who started seven of the first 10 games before being sidelined for two months by a foot injury. He is working his way back into the rotation.
Ups and downs are inevitable with young teams, and UNO’s 71-60 loss to league champion Sam Houston State in its home finale on Wednesday definitely qualified in the latter category.
To avoid their first losing streak since January, the Privateers will have to avenge a surprise loss to Nicholls, which has dropped nine of its last 11 and is on the outside looking in for one of the eight spots in the Southland tournament. Guarding the 3-point line will be paramount.
In their lone wins since early January, the Colonels hit 12 3-pointers in a 64-63 victory at Lakefront Arena on Feb. 9 and a conference-record 22 treys in a 100-57 destruction of Central Arkansas last Saturday.
“We have the toughest games to finish of anybody in the league,” Slessinger said. “It’s going to be a great test for us and a chance for our guys to write a good story about us being resilient and tough.”