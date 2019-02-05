It was no accident when Incarnate Word connected on only 6 of 19 3-pointers against UNO on Saturday at Lakefront Arena.
The Privateers (12-9, 7-3 Southland Conference), who will seek their fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday night at Northwestern State (8-14, 3-6), almost always guard the arc tightly as coach Mark Slessinger continues to buck the 3-happy trend in men’s college basketball.
With more and more teams launching 3-pointers indiscriminately, UNO doesn't take as many long-range shots as almost anyone else, and its opponents don’t make as many.
Slessinger broke out a chart and recited the numbers when asked recently about his emphasis on defending the 3.
“We show what teams are shooting on contested shots and uncontested shots,” he said. “We grade as to whether we’re contesting shots with two hands or one hand, and it’s something that we’re coaching and teaching. They’ve shot 22 percent on 3s in conference play in games we’ve won, and in contested 3s in those games they’re shooting 9 percent—5 for 52.
“When we do it right, we do it very well.”
During the Privateers’ four-game winning streak in January, Houston Baptist shot 2 of 18 on 3-pointers, Lamar went 3 of 14, McNeese State was 2 of 12 and Stephen F. Austin went 6 of 21.
In their current three-game winning streak, Incarnate Word has gone 11 of 37 (two meetings) and Northwestern State hit 5 of 15.
UNO is tied for first place with Nicholls State in overall 3-point shooting defense (31.3 percent) and is second to conference-leading Sam Houston State (14-8. 9-0) in 3-point defense during league games, holding opponents to 29.2 percent.
“When we play like that,” guard Troy Green said. “It’s hard for teams to beat us.”
When they are less attentive, it is a different story.
In their three conference losses, opponents hit 37.7 percent of their 3s. Abilene Christian went 8 of 17 from long range in the league opener. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Central Arkansas each hit six 3s while handing UNO back-to-back defeats in late January.
“Our defensive intensity wasn’t the same,” guard Bryson Robinson said. “We finally got that back against Incarnate Word and we just hope to keep that same intensity throughout the rest of the season.”
It would help if Robinson continues to light it up from long range. Before going 0-for-1 on 3-pointers against Incarnate Word on Saturday, he buried 19 treys in a three-game stretch, giving the Privateers a dimension they normally lack.
UNO ranks 331st out of 351 Division I teams in 3-point shots made per game (5.5) and 345th in 3-point shots attempted.
That is nothing new. They have been among the bottom 20 in 3-point attempts for six consecutive seasons under Slessinger.
While an NCAA-record 136 teams are attempting 40 percent or more of their shots from 3-point distance this season, UNO remains below 30 percent, adhering to Slessinger’s mantra of passing up good shots for great shots.
At the other end, the Privateers are trying to turn all of their opponents’ 3s into bad shots.
“The way we play is counterintuitive to what the rest of the world is doing,” Slessinger said. “The game goes in trends, but you still have to guard it (the 3-pointer).”
Lagniappe
Wednesday’s game, which starts at 6:30 p.m., caps an unusual four-game stretch with home-and-home contests against both Incarnate Word and Northwestern State. The Privateers went 4-0 in the same stretch last year. … UNO led Northwestern State by 2 points in the final minute at home last Wednesday before winning by 8.