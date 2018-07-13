Shelita Prograis sat in her car on the side of the road for about 20 minutes.
She was on her way home that June evening when she noticed her son's name on the marquee outside of UNO's Lakefront Arena.
Home was just two minutes away, but suddenly, she was in no rush to get there.
So she pulled to the side of the road, put on her emergency lights and stared at the marquee as it changed from upcoming concerts to her son's upcoming fight.
"I just couldn't believe it," she said. "This is his dream."
For Regis Prograis, the dream becomes a full-circle reality Saturday.
Prograis will fight in his own backyard (and in front of a worldwide television audience on ESPN and ESPN Deportes) against Juan Jose Velasco in a battle of unbeaten super lightweight for the WBC Diamond title.
The 29-year old Prograis, who carries the torch for boxing in New Orleans with his hometown's name tattooed big and bold on his chest, wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
"Every fighter I've ever met says they want to fight in their hometown," longtime boxing promoter Lou DiBella said. "But I've never met a fighter in my career who wants it as much as Regis. New Orleans means so much to him.
"This is where he discovered boxing. This is where he was displaced from. He's a product of New Orleans. It's not an accident that the city is tattooed across his chest. It's over his heart. There's no bull (expletive) to that. It's very real."
Saturday's winner advances to the World Boxing Series Tournament for 140-pounders.
For Prograis, though, this fight is about more than just that.
It's also about giving back to the city he so dearly loves, the one he grew up in before Hurricane Katrina pushed him away to Houston.
This one is for the 100 or so children whom he spoke to at the Milne Boys Home on Tuesday.
"I just wanted to give them inspiration," Prograis said. "If they want to, they can be like me one day. You don't necessarily have to be a professional athlete, definitely not a professional fighter. But you can be something and have a real good life. I just want to give them motivation because when I was younger, I didn't have that. When I was young, I didn't have the motivation, and I didn't know I could be where I am right now as a little kid."
This one was for kids like Eugene Patterson and Shraivell Brown, who spent Tuesday in the sweltering Louisiana heat exchanging punches in the outdoor boxing ring at the Running Bear Boxing Club in the Lower 9th Ward.
It's the same place Prograis' boxing journey began, the place that first helped him evolve from a street fighter to a boxer.
"It was a big influence because it started me off and gave me the hunger," he said. "I really wanted to be great, and I knew I wanted to be a professional boxer since I was 14 or 15."
There was a boxer Prograis remembers only as "Red" who fought at the Running Bear Boxing Club, too.
"Red used to whup me every single day," Prograis recalls. "I always came back and wanted to learn. I wanted to be like him."
Nobody whups Prograis anymore. He brings a 21-0 record, with 18 knockouts, into Saturday's fight against Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs).
Harry Sims, Prograis' first coach at Running Bear, expects his former student to be 21-0 by the end of the night. Sims is the wise figure Prograis would go to in those early days whenever he sought out knowledge about the sweet science.
Sims, who still runs the Running Bear Boxing Club, watched two of his pupils exchange punches in the ring Wednesday.
"These little youngsters want to get on that card with Regis," Sims said.
Prograis knows that Sims is a lot like him.
It is about more than boxing.
"His goal isn't to get a world champion," Prograis said about his former coach. "He just wants to get the kids off the street."
Prograis is the same way. He's providing tickets to the fight for many New Orleans kids. But his influence isn't just for the young. He's inspiring adults, too.
Jonathan "John Boy" Montrel, a 28-year-old New Orleans native, is making his pro boxing debut on the undercard Saturday.
"What Regis is doing for the city is wonderful," Montrel said. "I went to his first fight. To see where he started from and to see where he is now, it shows me that if I work hard, I can be in the same position one day."
Prograis started in an outdoor ring in the 9th Ward. Where his boxing journey takes him remains to be seen.
But on Saturday, it takes him right down the street from where he grew up.
Sims, one of his first coaches, will be one of the proudest people in Lakefront Arena on Saturday night.
Right next door to the outdoor boxing ring in Sims' yard is the Battle Ground Baptist Church. He rarely misses a Sunday. It's the place he goes to get his prayers answered.
Saturday will be one of those answered prayers for him.
"God sent Regis back home because that was his job to come back," Sims said. "He walked in (to this boxing club) and got the stuff he needed. Then came the storm. The storm pushed him on."
His love for New Orleans has brought him back.