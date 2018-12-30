A record-setting quarterback from Austin (Texas) Westlake High School will play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this week.
It just won't be Drew Brees, who sat out the Saints' meaningless regular-season finale Sunday.
Sam Ehlinger, who surpassed Brees to become the career leader in yards and touchdowns passing at Westlake, will lead the University of Texas against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night.
It’s the same field where 85 days earlier, Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, surpassing Peyton Manning for the biggest individual milestone of a career that one day will lead to Brees’ induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“I think that is really cool that I am able to do that,” Ehlinger said of playing on the field Brees has called home for the past 13 seasons. “I have pride in the fact that I went to his high school and then to be able to play in the Superdome, where he has absolutely gone off and set records and done those things for the Saints organization. It is really, really cool.”
Brees didn’t play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday because the Saints already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Sugar Bowl between the Longhorns and Georgia will be the last football game in the stadium until Brees and the Saints play a divisional playoff game on Jan. 12 or 13.
During his weekly availability with local reporters Wednesday, Brees was asked if he would have an opportunity to connect with Ehlinger while the Longhorns were in town.
“That actually reminds me,” Brees said, “I did intend on reaching out to him. So yeah, I will check on him and tell him I’ll be watching.”
True to his word, later in the day Brees did reach out the Ehlinger on the eve of Texas’ trip to New Orleans.
“He sent me a text message,” Ehlinger said. “He reached out, knew that we were going to be heading to his city and just paid his respect.”
Brees and Ehlinger first connected three summers ago when Brees invited the Westlake team to participate in his football camp at Disney World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
“It was great,” Ehlinger said. “It was a three-day deal. The first day was instructional drills. I got to throw the ball around with him, which obviously was a dream come true.
“The next two days was tournament where the teams play 7 on 7. We actually won his tournament, which was pretty cool. It was a really cool experience to be there with him and represent his alma mater at his camp.”
Both Brees and Ehlinger have continued to represent Westlake as their football careers have continued.
Brees left Westlake for an outstanding college career at Purdue before entering the NFL 18 years ago. Ehlinger is in just his sophomore season and has helped restore the Texas program to national prominence as the Longhorns are 9-4 after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.
“Man, he’s done a great job,” Brees said. “I’m really excited for him. He had a heck of a high school career. I rooted for him. Man, they’ve had a great season, obviously playing against a great opponent in Georgia here in the Sugar Bowl. I’m always rooting for him.”
For all that Brees and Ehlinger have in common, they’re far from carbon copies of one another as quarterbacks. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Ehlinger is a good three inches taller than Brees and some 25 pounds heavier. He’s more of a runner, though Brees does have a career-high four touchdowns rushing this season.
Nonetheless, Ehlinger said he has learned a lot from Brees, whose inactivity Sunday ensured that he will finish the season with a completion percentage of 74.4, breaking the NFL record of 72 percent that he set last season.
“I really value and idolize his throwing motion, accuracy and how quickly he gets the ball out,” Ehlinger said. “I think being around him and seeing how quickly he gets the ball out and how tight his mechanics are is something that has helped me to understand always to continue to work on those things to be a better quarterback.”