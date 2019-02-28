The Dillard Bleu Devils enter the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference tournament on Friday in Jacksonville, Florida, as three-time reigning champions.
However, the Bleu Devils face a tall order keeping the streak going. Dillard, which won the first championship of the stretch in coach Mike Newell's first season, is coming off a season of injuries to guard Malik Amos and forward Jeron Rogers, and forward Martavius Wilson was lost for academic reasons. Each of them was a starter.
However, senior guard Jessie Ward said Dillard (17-9, 10-4) still has a good chance to make it a four-peat. The Bleu Devils are the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Edward Waters in the first round.
“We have a good coach and some talented players,” Ward said. “With the injuries and all, it's been difficult having consistent chemistry. But there are some guys who have stepped up.”
Xavian McKay, a sophomore guard who played at Holy Cross High, has taken many of the minutes played by Amos. He has brought defense, rebounding and strong drives to the basket.
Forward Jamerson Roberts replaced Rogers, who was the team's leading scorer. However, Roberts, 6 foot 6 leaper, has brought rebounding and shot-blocking, which has had an effect on the team, Ward said.
“Xavian just keeps getting better, and Jamerson gets the crowd into it with his dunks and blocked shots, and he also can score,” Ward said. “I think defense will carry us through. I think we will get to the championship game.”
Dillard won both games against EWC this season. The Devils would play the winner of No. 2 seed Talladega, ranked No. 20 in the NAIA, against SUNO in Saturday's semifinals. Xavier is the No. 4 seed and will open against No. 5 Philander Smith. If the Gold Rush wins, it likely would meet No. 1 seed Tougaloo, ranked No. 4 in the nation.
On the women's side, No. 23-ranked Xavier (22-6, 13-1) won its first regular-season championship since 2013 and is the No. 1 seed. Defending tournament champion Dillard (18-11, 9-5) is seeded third though its top player, guard Shaelynn Moore was lost for the season in November with a torn ACL.
Xavier swept through the conference, losing only at Talladega on Feb. 2. However, the Gold Nuggets received a scare when it got past Southern-New Orleans 55-54 on Feb. 20 in the second-to-last game of the season. The Knights, who were 1-13 in conference play, began the fourth quarter with a 15-0 run to take the lead.
Xavier, which has won 12 of its past 13 games, will play No. 8 seed SUNO in its tournament opener.
“We just have to be ready to play,” said coach Bo Browder, who in his 20 years has guided the Nuggets to eight regular-season and eight tournament titles, the most recent one in 2016.