APTOPIX Saints Falcons Football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) leaps over the goal line for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 43-37. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: GAMS144

 Mark Humphrey

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong one day after the end of the team’s first losing season since 2014.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said recently he still has confidence in coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, but changes were expected after a 7-9 finish. There was no delay, with the firings confirmed by the team on Monday.

The Falcons closed with three straight wins, including Sunday’s 34-32 win at Tampa Bay, but it wasn’t enough to save the jobs of the coordinators.

Only two years after their 2016 Super Bowl season, the Falcons were hurt by injuries and inconsistent play this season, Quinn’s fourth as head coach.

View comments