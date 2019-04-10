Kalani Brown is headed to Hollywood.
Brown, who starred at Salmen High School in Slidell before going on to a standout career at Baylor, was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Wednesday night.
"It's L.A., baby, what else can I say?" Brown said via telephone from the draft in New York. "I'm playing for a great team, some good players. They have a long line of championships and I know they have that championship mentality. So I have to get it too."
But her resume says she already has it.
Brown won two state championships in high school at Salmen and just three days ago helped lead Baylor to a national championship. The 6-foot-7 center scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame in the title game.
So Wednesday night capped off what has been a busy week.
"It's been a quick turnaround for me ,but it was all worth it," Brown said. "The lack of sleep and the long flights, it was all worth it. Now I'm going to L.A."
It's the latest achievement for Brown, the daughter of former NBA player P.J. Brown and ex-Louisiana Tech standout Dee Brown.
"Words can't express how proud I am," Dee Brown said. "It's a new chapter in her life."
Brown was a two-time winner of Louisiana's Miss Basketball as well as The New Orleans Advocate's Player of the Year as a junior and senior at Salmen High School. She was selected to the WBCA All-American team and first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated this season. She was named second-team All-American by the Associated Press, ESPNW and the USBWA.
Brown averaged 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds her senior season.
"She is competitive more than you realize," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said on the ESPN broadcast. "Kalani Brown is the ultimate team player. She will put her team before herself. As you watch her play, sometimes she will give up the ball when she needs to score. But she made us a better team."
Now Brown is looking to do the same with the Sparks.
"I'm looking to help that team in any way I can," Brown said. "It feels surreal. It feels amazing. I couldn't have imagined a better way for this to turn out."
Brown was one of two players with Louisiana ties taken in the draft.
Baylor teammate Chloe Jackson, who transferred from LSU, was selected in the second round (15th overall pick) by the Chicago Sky. Jackson, a Maryland native, was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after scoring 26 points and dishing out five assists in the title game.