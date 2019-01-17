The matchup won't be set until Sunday, but one columnist is confident which two teams will get the best ratings if they face off in Super Bowl 53, hosted in Atlanta.

The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots -- in large part because of the marquee Tom Brady, Drew Brees quarterback matchup -- would be the biggest draw and the best chance to break the all-time viewership record, writes Richard Deitsch in a column for The Athletic.

"The NFL historically markets its product through quarterbacks and this would be a meeting of two future Hall of Famers ... Brady and Brees have met just five times since 2002, so there is also a scarcity factor which is good. Like most dynasties, the Patriots are polarizing; again, great for TV," Deitsch writes.

He gave the theoretical matchup a "less than 50 percent" chance to top the 114.4 million viewers in the record setting Patriots-Seahawks matchup in 2015, but it was the only one of the four he gave odds on. Conversely, he ranked a Saints matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as the fourth most likely.

A potentially massive TV following for the Saints is nothing new. The Saints' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round generated the highest ratings and most viewers of this NFL season, according to a report from Sports Media Watch. Earlier this season, the Saints' loss to the Cowboys in Week 13 clocked in as the highest rated Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The Saints and Rams face off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 2:05 p.m. (CST) on Sunday. The Patriots and Chiefs are scheduled to kick at 5:40 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

