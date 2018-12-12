Dillard's women's basketball team had beaten NCAA Division I teams Southern and Louisiana-Lafayette this season.
UNO senior forward Shania Woods said the Privateers didn't want to be the third such team to fall to the NAIA Bleu Devils.
Woods took matters into her hands, getting 22 points and 13 rebounds in leading UNO to a 68-59 victory Wednesday at Lakefront Arena.
“We knew coming into the game that we would have an advantage in the post,” Woods said. “Rebounding was a big focus for us. We wanted to offensive rebound and secure defensive rebounds.
“We were well aware they'd beaten Southern and Louisiana-Lafayette.”
The Privateers (4-4) beat up the smaller Bleu Devils (8-5) on the boards 59-27, including a hefty 21-12 in offensive rebounds. UNO forward Whitley Larry had a game-high 15.
“That was a big key in the game,” Dillard coach Norbert Rome said. “But (UNO) also did a good job of slowing us down with their zone defense. We couldn't play to our tempo, and that affected our shooting (22-of-70).”
Dillard still had its chances to win. The Privateers increased a nine-point halftime lead to 15 — 42-27 — at 4:57 of the third quarter. However, guard Alyssa Washington, who led Dillard with 15 points, scored six in a 14-3 spree that brought the Devils to 45-43 with 45.3 seconds left in the quarter.
Woods then drove for a basket. Two minutes into the fourth, she drove for two more and a 52-45 lead. She scored three more baskets inside from the six-minute mark to 1:43 of the fourth, helping the Privateers to a 66-55 advantage.
“Shania played like a senior,” UNO coach Keeshawn Davenport said. “And, Whitley Larry's rebounding and four blocked shots were huge. Dillard had come back from a 16-point deficit to beat Southern, so we knew we had to stay focused until the end.”
The Privateers outscored the Bleu Devils 18-6 in the second quarter on their way to a 33-24 halftime lead. Guard Traya Bruce sank a 3-pointer 18 seconds into the second, sparking a 9-0 run that gave UNO a 22-18 lead at the 8:57 mark. The Privateers had not led since Larry drove for the first points of the game.
The second quarter was all UNO. Pressing and then falling back into a 2-1-2 zone, the Privateers held the Devils to 2-of-15 shooting in the quarter and cut off its 3-point shooting (0-of-3). UNO's defense helped it to a 22-4 rebounding advantage in the second, including 9-1 on the offensive boards.
UNO also enjoyed an 11-0 advantage in bench scoring in the first half.
Dillard started out as if it were on its way to its third win this season against an NCAA Division I program. Using a trapping 2-1-2 half-court zone, the Devils had five steals in forcing six turnovers in the first quarter, made three timely 3-pointers and battled even on the boards, 10-10, in leading 18-15 when the first ended.
However, UNO's defense and play inside turned the momentum, and foul trouble began to mount for Dillard. By game's end, starters Asia Partlow and Paige Williams fouled out, as well as reserve Jaquanna Hunter.