Talk about having a lot going on.
Appalachian State is preparing for a bowl game in the middle of a coaching search because Scott Satterfield left last week for Louisville, taking the both coordinators plus the strength coach with him.
And, oh yes, there was 18 inches on snow Sunday in Boone, North Carolina, the home of the Mountaineers.
But that seemed like only a minor distraction Tuesday as the Sun Belt Conference champions (10-2) arrived for Saturday’s R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against Middle Tennessee State (8-5) which also arrived on Tuesday.
“We’ve said that it’s all about us,” senior nose tackle Myquon Stout said after the team made it to the Canal Street Marriott. “The coaches call the plays, but we’re the ones who do the work on the field.
“We’re going to pick each other up, have as much fun as possible this week and then go out and play the game. We’ll let other people worry about who our next coach is going to be.”
That duty falls on athletic director Doug Gillen, who will continue his search during his time in New Orleans.
“We’re in the process,” Gillen said. “We thought we had a good plan for this, but there are always twists and turns you don’t anticipate.
“We hope to have an announcement soon.”
That could even be by the bowl game, Gillen added, ahead of next week’s early signing day.
Interim coach Mark Ivey, who was the assistant head coach and defensive line coach, has interviewed for the job.
Others mentioned as top contenders are former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill, who held the same post at App State in the 1990s, Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Nate Wall.
Ivey, who played at App State and has been on the coaching staff since 2012, said he would love to have the interim title removed, but is more interested in preparing the team than worrying whether the bowl game is an unofficial audition.
“This is a resilient bunch,” he said. “They set their goals a year ago and they’re on the verge of accomplishing them.”
The team’s resilience includes dealing with Sunday’s winter storm, which dumped more snow on Boone than any other place in the country.
App State has an indoor facility, but the team was given Sunday off because the roads were too hazardous. But things pretty much had returned to normal by Monday and Tuesday the team made the 50-mile bus ride to Hickory to get on their flight to New Orleans.
“It’s been a little bit challenging,” said Ivey, who even managed to recruits out of town Saturday before the snow hit. “But we made sure our kids stayed out of harm’s way.
“It sure felt good to see the sun come out Sunday morning and starting melting some of the snow though.”
Bounceback time
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill is hoping four days in New Orleans proves to be big for his team this week and beyond.
The Raiders’ New Orleans Bowl bid came one day after an extremely tough 27-25 loss to UAB in the Conference USA championship game, a team they had beaten 27-3 just the week before.
“We'd invested a lot the whole summer to making it to the championship game, and we just didn't play well enough to win it,” Stockstill said. “And it hurt.
“We gave them four days off. and when we came back Friday, and you could tell they still were a little hurt. But the more we practiced — Saturday, Sunday and (Monday), we got it out of us.”
Tight squeeze
The reason the Blue Raiders had four days off is that Stockstill and his staff were in a difficult recruiting spot.
The New Orleans Bowl's Dec. 15 date, the earliest of bowl season, put the staff under pressure.
“This has been a whirlwind,” Stockstill said. “Playing in the championship game, we lost recruiting because we practiced that week.
So, last week, we recruited four days. And then, we lose this week because we're playing in the (bowl) game. But I'd rather have it that way than not be in a bowl game.”
Remembering last time
Middle Tennessee State played in the 2009 New Orleans Bowl, beating Southern Miss 42-32.
Stockstill said it's an experience he will never forget.
“It was the first bowl win in the school's history,” he said. “We had a lot of seniors on that team, and they did a great job with their focus and energy for that game.
“And the Saints played the Cowboys that weekend, also. There were a lot of Saints fans and a lot of Cowboys fans out, and there was just a lot of energy and excitement in the city.”