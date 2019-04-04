Fresh off his win at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner has committed to play in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans later this month.
Kisner will again team with fellow Aiken, South Carolina, resident Scott Brown in the $7.3 million PGA Tour event to be played April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana.
Kisner produced one of the most memorable shots in the long history of the New Orleans event in the first year of the two-man team format in 2017.
His 90-foot eagle chip at the 18th green in near darkness forced a sudden-death playoff, which the Kisner-Brown duo lost to Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith when the tournament had to be finished the next morning.
Kisner and Brown shot a 12-under 60 on the final day of that tournament and came all the way back after starting the final round four shots off the lead before Blixt and Smith prevailed in a four-hole playoff.
Kisner was the runner-up in the WGC-Dell Match Play a year ago, losing to Bubba Watson, but got the job done Sunday with a 3 and 2 win over Matt Kuchar.
The runner-up in the Open Championship last summer, Kisner jumped from 50th to 25th in the world rankings with the Dell win.
Brown, who has one PGA Tour victory, teamed with Kisner to tie for 15th in last year's Zurich Classic after they held the 54-hole lead.