Marcus McDaniel sees his life as one of second chances.
As a child, he and seven siblings were rescued from a Lower Ninth Ward home headed by two drug-addicted parents to the foster care provided by Hugh and Shirlene Harvey.
He admits to “doing wrong things for the right reasons” later on. But McDaniel managed avoided jail time or worse consequences.
And after winning his first 14 professional fights, McDaniel walked away from the ring. He was dissatisfied about not advancing quickly enough, and the club-level scene in New Orleans was largely dormant. But he never lost touch with those who got him into the sport, and he was welcome to return he felt the time was right.
Last August, McDaniel was shot three times while sitting in his car in a still-unsolved case. He chalked it up to “mistaken identity,” but he survived. Doctors credited good luck, and his conditioning, with keeping him alive.
Six months after that shooting, McDaniel will fight for the first time almost three years when he faces veteran Bryan Vera on Saturday in a super-middleweight main event. It's part of a nine-card show at the newly branded Calliope Coliseum at 3101 Erato St.
“Sometimes I wonder why I’m still alive,” McDaniel said. “I’ve lost so many of my friends to the streets over the years.
“But this has really changed my life. I’m dedicating my life to being an example for others and providing a better life for my family.”
At 34 and with less experience than most boxers a decade younger, McDaniel has few illusions of climbing to the top like fellow New Orleanian Regis Prograis, who was on the undercard of a few local shows McDaniel headlined earlier this decade.
But a victory Saturday likely leads to some TV appearances for better money.
If he loses, however, McDaniel's next few fights will be as an “opponent,” collecting a few hundred dollars for a probable defeat.
Winning Saturday won’t be easy, though.
Vera may be 37 with a 26-14 record, losing his last three fights, but the Texan has held several regional belts and fought contenders like Julio Chavez Jr., Andy Lee and Sergio Mora.
“This shows you the kind of man I am,” McDaniel said. “It would have been easy to fight some inexperienced guy with a losing record. But I didn’t want a tomato can.”
McDaniel may be 14-0, but he has only two knockouts in this 14 fights. With this fight scheduled for six rounds, he likely will have to score early against an experienced opponent rather than counting on his conditioning to dominate later rounds.
“Marcus can punch,” said longtime local boxing figure Les Bonano who is McDaniel’s promoter. “But he’s more like Willie Pastrano and Ralph Dupas, guys who didn’t have to stand toe-to-toe to win fights.
“I wish this was for more rounds, though. That’s when Marcus’ speed would pay off for him.”
McDaniel has six children ranging in age from 9-17, and he helps provide for them by managing rental property he inherited from foster parents.
But the opportunity to a little more finally persuaded him to decide to return to active fighting a year ago.
McDaniel could have been on the undercard for Prograis’ bout in New Orleans last July, but he didn’t feel he was ready — and considering that he would have been going against one of the young up-and-comers Top Rank wanted to showcase that night, Bonano agreed.
“Marcus is a better fighter than he sometimes thinks he is,” Bonano said. “We’ve watched TV fights together and I’ve told him, ‘You can fight like that,’ but he’ll say he doesn’t think so.
“It was important for him to come back against the right opponent, though.”
Seeing Prograis, who will be present Saturday, succeeding at a high level, convinced McDaniel it was now-or-never if he wanted to fight again.
A month later, however, McDaniel was sitting in his car at an intersection in eastern New Orleans when another car pulled alongside. Someone pumped three bullets through the driver’s side window.
Two of the .45-caliber bullets struck McDaniel in the back, cracking a rib and puncturing a lung. Another grazed his skull.
To this day, McDaniel says he doesn’t know who was responsible or why it happened. And at this point, he professes not to worry about it anymore.
“I know people who could have asked questions and found out,” said McDaniel, adding that he is satisfied the police did all they could to investigate. “But right then, I felt like the devil on one shoulder and God on the other arguing about why I shouldn’t think about retaliating.
“All that would have done was kept the cycle of violence going, and that wouldn’t have proven anything except this is the same old New Orleans.”
McDaniel was in the hospital for only four days. And while he has some lingering soreness, he isn’t bothered by his wounds.
And now, McDaniel is ready to resume a career where violence is expected.
“I want to be able to feed my kids, have them live in a nice house and drive big cars,” he said. “I’ve done some things to get by in the past, but that’s over.
“God’s giving me a second chance. I’m going to take it.”