Ben Meyer and two relievers shut out Memphis on five hits, and Peter O'Brien sealed the 3-0 victory over the Memphis Redbirds with a two-run home run in the eighth inning Monday.
New Orleans (14-10) won a series opener for the sixth time in seven chances and won for the seventh time in nine games overall. It also was the Baby Cakes' fourth consecutive home win.
The Baby Cakes scored an unearned run in the fourth when Redbirds shortstop Edmundo Sosa booted a grounder by Deven Marrero, enabling Austin Dean to score from second.
Dean stays in stride
Since being optioned back to the New Orleans Baby Cakes on April 21 after six games in nine days with the Miami Marlins, outfielder Austin Dean has been on a tear.
Dean has gone 13-for-28 (.466) in seven games, raising his season's batting average to .423 (14 games) heading into Monday's series opener vs. the Memphis Redbirds. In the just completed five-game series at Round Rock, Dean was a blistering 10-for-19 (.526), as the Baby Cakes won three of the five games to climb into second place, one game behind San Antonio.
“I was just having fun,” said Dean, who is in his second season with New Orleans. “I haven't changed anything from last season, not working on anything at the plate.”
Playing the outfield is a different matter. It's the main reason Dean, a former third baseman, is with the Cakes and not the Marlins.
“I struggled in the outfield while I was up there,” Dean admitted.
Playing third — the hot corner — has its challenges fielding ground balls and making throws. The outfield has its challenges, too.
“It's just trying to catch everything out there,” he said. “You want to be a vacuum out there, make sure nothing drops. I was just misreading balls.”
Cakes defensive coach Chris Briones said it's a matter of repetitions for Dean.
“The timing of the ball coming off the bat, the spin — there's so many different elements with the weather, with the wind,” Briones said. “And, you have to know the hitters.”
Briones said Dean works on his outfield play every chance he gets. He shags flies during batting practice and lets coaches, such as hitting coach Justin Mashore, hit fungo balls to him.
Dean has just one error with the Cakes, but badly misplayed a line drive that went over his head against Omaha in the third inning on April 22 that wasn't ruled an error.
“(Mashore) has been working with me every day, just trying to get me back more comfortable, and just mainly the confidence,” Dean said. “I think it was just losing confidence in myself in the outfield (while with the Marlins).”
Extra bases
Zac Gallen (3-0, 0.81) was chosen Pitcher of the Week for April 22-28 after going 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in two games against Omaha and Round Rock. Gallen also received the award for April 4-14. … Redbirds manager Ben Johnson played 53 games with New Orleans in the 2007 season, the last time the Zephyrs/Baby Cakes made the playoffs. That team won division and conference titles before losing in the league finals. … Memphis won the Triple A championship last season, but New Orleans won the season series between them, 9-7 . The Redbirds were the dominant team in the American Southern Division before being moved to the American North before this season, along with Nashville. San Antonio, formerly Colorado Springs, and Oklahoma City. … The series win at Round Rock clinched New Orleans' first winning April since 2013.