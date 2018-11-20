Loyola placed five players in double figures and held Southern-New Orleans to 24.6 percent shooting on its way to a 73-45 women's basketball victory Tuesday at The Den.
The Wolf Pack (3-3), ranked No. 17 in the NAIA coaches poll, won their third consecutive game. Southern-New Orleans is 3-7.
“I thought we played hard and did some good things,” Loyola coach Kellie Kennedy said. “We started the season with a tough schedule. We're a team that doesn't quite know who they are yet. We're trying to figure that out.”
Guard Paige Franckiewicz led Loyola with a game-high 14 points, including 4 of 7 3-point shooting. Forward Megan Worry had 13 points and 11 rebounds, guard Presley Wascom 12 points, and Kaila Anthony, a shooting guard forced to play the point because starting point guard Alex Kohler is out with an injured hip, had 11 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals.
“Kaila does so much for us, and her leadership is great,” Kennedy said. “We'd like to find someone to play the point and move her off the ball because she has to do too much.”
The Wolf Pack led by 12 at halftime, but increased it to 55-35 at the end of the third behind Franckiewicz' 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Freshman center Kira Mercado, with 11 points, was the Knights' only double-figure scorer.
Loyola led 32-20 at halftime after forcing 13 Knights turnovers and committing just four. The Wolf Pack forced a quick pace, and a Anthony drove to the basket an Worry got open 3-point shots. Worry shot 3 of 7 on 3s and scored 11 points, and Anthony had nine points and six assists.