Near the end of UNO’s basketball practice on Tuesday, guard Bryson Robinson sank a fadeaway from the lane over center Scott Plaisance in a one-on-one matchup, drawing whoops and hollers from his team and an up-and-back sprint for Plaisance’s group.
Three days after a disappointing loss to Abilene Christian in the Southland Conference tournament championship game, the Privateers were having just as much as fun as they did at the beginning of the year.
“That’s really important to actually being a team,” said Robinson, a junior. “You have to enjoy playing with your teammates to play as a team, and that’s one thing we have here in our culture and it’s something that just keeps building every year.”
The Privateers wanted a second trip to the NCAA tournament in three seasons, but they are excited about another chance to play, this time in the first round of the CIT against Texas Southern on Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena.
“We were a little beat up about not going to the NCAA tournament in the locker room (at the Southland tournament), but then they came to us with the news that we were playing in the CIT,” Robinson said. “We still have life, so we can’t really complain.”
The CIT (CollegeInsiders.com tournament), which features schools from mid- and low-major conferences, has a 26-team field this year and no set bracket after the first round. The winner of the 7 p.m. game between UNO (19-13) and Texas Southern (21-13) likely will be on the road for the second round, although three undetermined opening-round victors will get byes to the quarterfinals.
Despite coming up short against Abilene Christian, the Privateers have plenty about which to be proud.
Their record in the Southland Conference over the last three years, including tournament games, is 41-20. Only Sam Houston State, which is 41-19 in the same span, has been better as coach Mark Slessinger turns UNO into a perennial contender.
Their run in the league tournament was impressive. First, the Privateers ended Lamar’s nine-game winning streak on Robinson’s step-back, go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with 23 seconds left. Then they held off regular season champion Sam Houston State in the semifinals, never trailing while senior Jorge Rosa went 7 of 7 from the floor and tied his career high with 18 points.
“It was an amazing week,” Slessinger said. “It was awesome to see how far our guys have come, how focused they were and how selfless they were. We had he toughest road of anybody in the conference. It’s a great sign for the future of our program.”
Their next goal is to win the CIT, and Slessinger anticipates a tough assignment against SWAC regular season and tournament runner-up Texas Southern. Former LSU coach Johnny Jones is in his first year there.
The game can be streamed live free of charge on WatchCIT.com.
“They are a great team with an incredible coach, one of the best in Louisiana history,” Slessinger said. “They’ve got high-major talent at every major position, very established players that have transferred from high-level programs, so we’re going to have our work cut out. It should be a fun night.”