Even a trip around the golf course is enough to remind Saints fans of one thing: "We got robbed."

That was clear enough Friday at the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana where golfer Jason Dufner had the message emblazoned on his hat before the start of his second round.

It was revealed last week the 42-year-old was planning to wear the hat during the tournament, which was designed by New Orleans car dealership owner Matt Bowers. Dufner can be seen wearing the hat in a video on Bowers' Facebook page posted on April 16. He ends the video with a "who dat."

Bowers was also behind the purchase of billboards in Atlanta before Super Bowl 53 decrying the no-call in the NFC Championship, among the most popular reading "NFL Bleaux It" and the same phrase on Dufner's hat.

Dufner has played in the Zurich Classic several times, notching his first career PGA Tour victory at the event in 2012. The 2019 team of Dufner and Pat Perez was six-under through the first round and teed off their second round just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Dufner is a Cleveland, Ohio native, but played collegiately at Auburn University.

The 42-year-old won the PGA Championship in 2013, the same year his mannerisms gave rise to a 2013 trend of "Dufnering," which involved sharing photos while sitting in a slumped position and expressionless. The trend was in imitation of an image of the golfer as he visited a youth center in Texas.

Byron Nelson champ Jason Dufner is in town to promote the tournament and help kids "learn to focus" @mschristine_lee pic.twitter.com/i1cGAgpeq6 — David Watkins (@DWat_Golf) March 28, 2013

His hat's message was in reference to a no-call in the NFC Championship last January that likely cost the Saints a chance to run the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal. The uncalled foul occurred after Drew Brees threw a third-down pass to Tommylee Lewis, but Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman trucked the receiver well before the ball arrived. No foul was called, and the Saints had to settle for a game-tying field goal with enough time remaining for Los Angeles to kick its own game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.

The Rams would go on to win the game in overtime and secure a berth in Super Bowl 53, where they lost to the Patriots.

The refereeing issue led to massive outcry about issues with NFL rules, a boycott effort throughout New Orleans and multiple lawsuits. Thousands took to the streets for a second line on the day of the Super Bowl -- among other boycott events -- and the game saw record low ratings in the New Orleans market.

The NFL even made a surprise move to change replay rules that govern pass interference calls to allow coaches to challenge instances of an incorrect penalty, or a penalty that should have been called.