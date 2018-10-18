UNO athletic director Derek Morel is leaving for a position with the AllState Sugar Bowl, the school announced Thursday. He will be replaced Nov. 3 on an interim basis by Vince Granito, the current associate athletic director for internal operations, and UNO will conduct a national search for a new athletic director.
Morel, a New Orleans native, spent six years in his role after being hired in May of 2012 as UNO’s fifth athletic director in three years. He took the job two months after then-president Peter Fos announced UNO would return to Division I, reversing a controversial move to Division II that resulted in the athletic department being gutted.
Under Morel’s guidance, UNO joined the Southland Conference, reached the NCAA tournament in men’s basketball in 2017 for the first time in 21 seasons and returned to respectability overall. The baseball team reached the championship game of the Southland tournament under third-year coach Blake Dean in May and was one win away from its first NCAA regional appearance since 2007.
The men’s basketball team followed its NCAA tournament appearance by playing in the College Basketball Invitational this year under seventh-year coach Mark Slessinger, who was named Southland coach of the year in 2016-17 after leading UNO to its first outright conference regular season championship since 1992-93.
Morel also oversaw the addition of a video board to Maestri Field, UNO’s baseball stadium, the renovation of the basketball support facilities at Lakefront Arena and the addition of beach volleyball to the school’s list of women’s sports.
“We appreciate the dedication and leadership that Derek brought to our athletic department,” UNO president John Nicklow said. “The state of our athletic program is obviously much stronger than when he first arrived on campus. Much of that success is due to his hard work and determination. We look forward to building on our current momentum.”
Granito joined UNO in 2017 after working for 30 years at Tulane, starting as ticket manager in 1987 and spending 20 years as an associate AD. When he was associate AD For facilities and event management, the Green Wave added on-campus Yulman Stadium for football and renovated Devlin Fieldhouse for basketball.