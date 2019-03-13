Kaila Anthony has been there this season when Loyola's women's basketball team needed her.
Anthony, a junior, was moved from small forward to point guard after an injury to a teammate in November. She stayed there until freshman Kennedy Hansberry gained enough experience to contribute at point guard, and Loyola finished second in the Southern States Athletic Conference with a 17-3 record.
Then, in the SSAC tournament championship game against regular-season champion Bethel, Anthony scored 30 points to lead the Wolf Pack to its second consecutive title and was chosen as tournament MVP.
Loyola (26-6), ranked No. 22 in the nation and seeded sixth, will play its NAIA tournament first-round game against No. 12 and third-seeded Our Lady of the Lake, of San Antonio, Texas, at 9 a.m. Thursday in Billings, Montana. Anthony said this season has prepared her to lead the Wolf Pack, whatever it takes.
“I think the 30-point Kaila Anthony isn't going anywhere,” said Anthony, who averaged 15.5 points (second in the SSAC), 4.1 assists (second) and 2.6 steals (first). “It was something that was building. We really wanted to win that (SSAC) tournament.”
Anthony said she learned from two senior all-conference Wolf Pack players last year.
“I learned to always be composed and to always go hard,” she said. “Always.”
Loyola is facing Our Lady of the Lake (25-6) in the first round for the second consecutive year. The Wolf Pack won 89-86 in overtime last year before losing in the second round to Westmont, of California. Loyola is 3-0 against Our Lady of the Lake.
“I think in a lot of ways, Our Lady of the Lake matches up well with us as far as athleticism and speed,” Anthony said. “They like to penetrate a lot. I think it will come down to our versatility on offense and defense. We have a lot of different players who can contribute — shooters, defenders a low-post presence.”
With Hansberry's development, Anthony plays off the ball a lot more now, which she says enables her to be more of a scoring threat.
“When I'm at the point, I'm focused on getting the ball up and down the court at a fast pace and also seeing what options there are to get teammates involved offensively,” she said. “But we have really developed as a team. We had a lot of young players, but now we execute the game plan so much better, and we have so many players contributing.”