Ivan Baranchyk rightfully is nicknamed “The Beast.”
Anyone watching the Belarus native in one of his eye-popping workouts for Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series super lightweight quarterfinal at Lakefront Arena punctuated by a blood-curdling war cry would have to agree — Ivan is one scary-looking dude.
Anthony Yigit, Baranchyk’s opponent doesn’t have a nickname. And after three weeks of training in New Orleans, it’s safe to say the Swede would be carded in any bar he might have visited, even though Yigit’s three years older than Baranchyk.
But it’s the baby-faced (especially now that he’s shaved his beard) Yigit who’s doing the tough talking going into the fight, which is also for the vacant IBF world title as well as a semifinal berth against the winner of next Saturday’s Josh Taylor-Ryan Martin bout in Glasgow, Scotland.
“I feel really confident that it’s going to my way,” Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KO) said at Thursday’s prefight press conference. “Obviously some people think that Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk is coming to get his prey.
“But let me tell you guys something – I didn’t fly across the sea to be prey. I am here on a safari and I am going to hunt The Beast.”
That will take some doing. Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KO) comes in with a brawling style that’s not going to win him any points for finesse, but that most opponents cannot stand up to.
His last fight in March, ended with a second-round TKO of veteran Petr Petrov, although Baranchyk’s previous four fights went the distance.
Also, he should certainly feel at home. Only his first two fights were in his home country. Since 2014 Baranchyk has trained in Miami and fought all around the US.
Yigit, meanwhile, has gone the distance in his last seven fights dating back to mid-2015, and has never fought outside Europe.
But he’s confident of his abilities.
“I can do everything,” Yigit said. “I can punch; I can move; I am explosive; I’m fast on my feet.
“People get shocked when they face me. Whatever they do, I’ve got an answer for it.”
Maybe so, but Regis Prograis, who is meeting Terry Flanagan in the other WBSS super lightweight quarterfinal, is predicting that he will eventually meet Baranchyk for the Ali Trophy in the final.
“Russians are real serious,” said Prograis, who shares the same promoter (Lou DiBella) as Baranchyk. “I can see it in his eyes.
“Anybody who gets in a dogfight with Baranchyk is in trouble.”
Baranchyk, whose public workouts include chasing down a rubber ball thrown by veteran Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz, doing summersaults in the ring as well and knuckle pushups, all giving him a bodybuilder’s shoulders, is concentrating on what the fight can mean for him – a world championship and advancing to the semifinals of a career-making event.
“I will be Yigit in every round or until the referee stops the fight,” he said. “This is my moment; this is my time.”
Here is the rest of Saturday’s undercard:
Subriel Matias (11-0, 11 KO) vs. Fernando David Saucedo (62-8-3, 10 KO), 10 rounds, super lightweights.
Jeremy Hill (4-0, 2 KO) vs. Brandon Arvie (3-1, 2 KO), 4 rounds, lightweights
Iliyan Kolev (pro debut) vs. Antonio Hernandez (1-4), 4 rounds, super welterweights
Jonathan Montrel (1-0) vs. Antonio Wattell (1-4-1), 4 rounds, lightweights
Jonathan Guidry (11-0-2) vs. Quincy Palmer (10-9, 10 KO), 6 rounds, heavyweights
Stephan Shaw (9-0, 6 KO) vs. Aaron Chavers (8-6-1, 3 KO), 8 rounds, heavyweights