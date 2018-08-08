JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — New Orleans defeated Brooklyn (Youth Service) 14-4 in eight innings Wednesday at Roxbury Park on Day 3 of the AAABA national tournament.
The Boosters used a 10-run eighth inning to win by mercy rule.
The Boosters scored in the third inning following back-to-back walks by Alex Galy and Michael Kirsch.
Galy scored the game’s first run on an RBI single by Brandon Briuglio and Kirsch scored on a single by Grant Mathews. Brooklyn opened the bottom inning with three consecutive singles before Jonathan Pena’s grand slam gave Youth Service a 4-2 lead.
In the sixth, New Orleans’ Grant Mathews led off with a home run to cut the lead to a run. Two batters later, Ross Scelfo’s solo homer tied the game 4-4.
In the eighth, Grant Schulz and Ross Scelfo reached on singles before Blake Freeman walked to load the bases. Schulz scored on a wild pitch, Alex Galy drew a walk, and Michael Kirsch singled to plate Scelfo.
Brandon Briuglio’s grand slam cleared the bases and lifted New Orleans to a 10-4 lead. Later in the inning, an RBI single by Grant Schulz, a bases-loaded walk by Ross Scelfo and a groundout made for an 14-4 New Orleans lead and the eventual mercy rule victory.
Booster starting pitcher Mason Mayfield earned the win on the mound with Noah Fontenot and Kyle Flettrich closing the game.
With the win, New Orleans closes pool play 2-1 to advance as the Pool B winner. The Boosters will face Zanesville (Pool A) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the tournament’s quarterfinal, single-elimination round..