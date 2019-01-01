Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger walked onto the Mercedes Benz Superdome for warm-ups on Tuesday evening wearing a replica Drew Brees' high school jersey.
Ehlinger, like Brees, attended Westlake High School in Texas.
Then Ehlinger made sure to leave the Dome much like the New Orleans Saints quarterback so often does: with a 'W.'
Ehlinger threw for 169 yards, but did just as much damage with his legs, rushing for three touchdowns to lead No. 15 Texas to a 28-21 upset victory over No. 5 Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
"Coming into the Superdome, I had to respect Drew because of all the amazing things he's done in this building," Ehlinger said. "I honestly wanted to play like him, have a little magic. I was just paying my respect to him."
The night started with Texas mascot Bevo charging at Georgia's mascot UGA before kickoff. Then the Texas football team did the same, charging out early and scoring on its opening drive and never trailing.
Ehlinger, named the game's Most Outstanding Player, tied the Sugar Bowl record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, equaling the mark of Oklahoma's Jack Mildren in 1972 against Auburn. He also finished the season with 16 rushing touchdowns, breaking the school record for quarterbacks previously held by Vince Young (2004) and Don Wigginton (1971).
Brees took to Twitter during the game about Ehlinger wearing his high school jersey.
"What a stud! Rooting for him tonight!" Brees tweeted.
Ehlinger gave Brees plenty to cheer about.
The sophomore completed 19 of 27 passes and also rushed for 64 yards in leading Texas to its first bowl victory since beating Oregon State in the Alamo Bowl at the end of the 2012 season.
"I think it means we are headed in the right direction," said Texas coach Tom Herman, in his second season.
Ehlinger wore the Brees' high school jersey again at the postgame press conference.
"He's a tremendous role model for what he's done in the NFL," Ehlinger said.
Texas (10-4), which lost to Oklahoma in the Big XII championship game, played like a team that wanted to be here.
Georgia (11-3), meanwhile, looked like it didn't after just missing the College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs finished fifth in the playoff rankings after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
"That would be an easy excuse to use, but I'm not touching that," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. "... They out physicalled us and did a lot of things better than us."
Texas fans rang out chants of "Overrated" in the final minutes of the game that was played before a crowd of 71,149, including former Longhorn and Saints running back Ricky Williams.
It was Georgia's second loss in Louisiana this season. The Bulldogs made the trip to Baton Rouge in October and lost 36-16 to LSU. This one 80 miles away wasn't much better.
The Longhorns built a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter on Ehlinger's 11-yard run. Ehlinger's touchdown came just three plays after Texas junior defensive lineman Gerald Wilbon, who starred at nearby Destrehan High School, recovered a fumble.
Georgia scored with 9:03 left in the first half when Jake Fromm connected with Brian Herrien on a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-7.
But Texas scored 11 unanswered points, including Ehlinger's third rushing touchdown, to stretch the lead to 28-7. That one came on a gutsy fourth and goal call.
"Our goal when we got to New Orleans was to win the game," Herman said.
Georgia answered that one, driving 67 yards and scoring on Fromm's 3-yard touchdown to Mecole Hardman. Fromm, who completed 20 pf 34 passes for 212 yards, threw a third touchdown with 14 seconds left. But it was too little, too late.
Texas' balanced attack racked up 178 yards on the groud and 177 through the air.
"This is going to carry a lot of momentum into the offseason," Ehlinger said.