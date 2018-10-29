The 2018 NAIA women's basketball season begins with Loyola as New Orleans' only ranked team, at No. 17.
However, like Loyola, Dillard and Xavier also are returning the bulk of their teams which did well last year. Dillard won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and Xavier was third.
Loyola won the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament and advanced to the second round of the NAIA Championships last season. They were led by senior guards Zoie Miller, the SSAC Player of the Year and leading scorer, and Di'Mond Jackson, the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
However, the Wolf Pack return 10 players and is picked to win the SSAC.
“I feel like it's anybody's deal on this team,” said coach Kellie Kennedy, who is entering her 11th season as head coach. “Kaila Anthony (10.5 ppg) was our third-leading scorer, and Megan Worry (9.5) and Paige Franckiewicz (9.3) were right behind her. I think there will be more shots to go around for those three.”
Anthony, a 5-foot-7 junior, replaces Miller as the Wolf Pack's point guard.
“She's special,” Kennedy said. “She can do so many things. She can score in so many ways. She's quick, she's strong, she can shoot the 3. She's a good defensive player and a great leader with a great motor.”
Dillard has been picked to win its second consecutive regular-season GCAC title after winning it for the first time since 2004 last season. The Bleu Devils also won the tournament title. Three big reasons are point guard Adriiana Jackson and guards Alyssa Washington and Shaelynn Moore, all seniors. The Bleu Devils are one spot out of the first top 25 poll among others receiving votes.
Coach Norbert Rome added two players from Dillard's volleyball team who will give the team size. Bianca Ihetu is a 6-3 freshman, and Tristan Cojoe is a 5-10 junior.
“We can shoot the basketball, but we're a more athletic team and we can defend multiple positions,” Rome said. “We can play position-less basketball at times. We have a great leader, ball-handler and defender in Adriiana, Alyssa is the best two-way player in the conference, and Shaelynn sacrificed her game last season but can shoot as well as anyone.”
Xavier was picked to finish third in the GCAC, which elicits a smile from coach Bo Browder, in his 21st season.
“We had a lot of sophomores last season,” Browder said. “I expect this to be a more Xavier-like season in which we are strong contenders for the GCAC championship. We won seven of our final eight games last season, and we have almost everybody back.”
Heading the list are 5-10 junior Essence Wells, who was All-GCAC last season, Mya Trench, who was selected to the all-tournamet team, and Gina Smith, the Nuggets' leading rebounder. Browder said guard Jas Hill, a transfer from Tallahassee Community College, Da'Jha Virgil, a freshman point guard from John Curtis, and Kyla Duncan, a 5-10 forward from East Jefferson, make Xavier a deeper, more talented team.
Last season, shooting was an issue for Xavier until its end-of-season run. Anica Gacevic, a 5-9 freshman from Montenegro, will help in that regard.
At Southern-New Orleans, Niki Collins is the third head coach in four years since longtime coach Elston King retired. The Knights finished 1-11 and in last place. SUNO will have 11 new players, including six frehsmen. Destiny Hurt, a point guard from Roxbury (Mass.) CC, Kennedy Moore, a freshman from Baton Rouge's Madison Prep, and Kira Mercado, a 6-3 freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., are the top players.