Bevo’s back!
And so’s the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Texas’ 28-21 upset of Georgia on Tuesday is being viewed as the Longhorns’ point of reemergence on the national scene.
It’s early, but there’s good reason for that. Check back after LSU’s visit to Austin next season though.
But just as important locally, the game played in a nearly-full Mercedes-Benz Superdome with significantly better TV ratings that the previous non-semifinal Sugar Bowls is a solid indicator that the bowl’s deal with the SEC and Big 12 was the right way to go.
To take the second part first:
Frankly, the first two games under the agreement the Sugar Bowl landed in 2012 after the SEC and Big 12 declared they were staging a Jan. 1 prime time game didn’t look like a good deal. Or maybe it was just the best of poor alternatives.
The 2016 Sugar Bowl between Oklahoma State and Ole Miss drew record low ratings and the 2017 game between Auburn and Oklahoma drew the smallest crowd since 1939.
But Tuesday both the Georgia and Texas fans showed up, 71,449 by official count. Despite the fact that the Bulldogs played at LSU in October, thousands of their fans opted for a weekend in New Orleans.
And the 7.8 overnight rating was 28 percent better than that for the Auburn-Oklahoma game and a whopping 47 percent increase from Ole Miss-Alabama.
Obviously, having two blue-blood programs with large fan followings made a big difference. Sometimes things have to break your way.
It all made incoming Sugar Bowl chief executive officer Jeff Hundley a very happy person Wednesday.
“This is what we envisioned when we first signed the agreement,” said Hundley, who is succeeding Paul Hoolahan in the post. “We had two schools with great fan bases and with great traditions who follow their teams wherever they go.”
“All of that came together for us and it’s a cause for celebration for our TV partner, our title sponsor and for the Sugar Bowl.”
It was a special night of vindication for Hoolahan, who guided by the Sugar Bowl’s executive committee through the quest for the SEC-Big 12 setup, even though it meant big financial concessions and the loss of any say in who the teams would be.
That’s along with being viewed as a “consolation game” for teams which didn’t make the playoffs.
Thus is the state of things in college football these days, even if that’s something you don’t hear about the Rose Bowl, which has the same arrangement with the Big Ten and Pac-12.
On the other hand, they don’t get their champions into the playoffs too much, either.
At any rate, as Hoolahan said, the Sugar Bowl was not going to lose its longstanding relationship with the SEC to the Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl or anyone else.
Now it has a strong one with the Big 12 as well plus the guarantee of two more semifinals in the remaining years of the contract as well as next year’s national championship game.
There’s no guarantee this perfect storm will happen again. We’re a Missouri-Iowa State away from a return to the bad old days.
But Tuesday’s game did prove something we take for granted — people love an excuse to come to New Orleans and that having so much in walking distance makes it a far-better sports destination than the other major sites.
That’s been the case since the Sugar Bowl began 85 years ago.
“We’re proud of what the Sugar Bowl is and who we are,” Hundley said. “When people come to experience the event, they find it’s a great city to visit. We hope they want to come back time and again.”
You can probably count Texas in that number, although the Longhorns would obviously prefer being in the CFP title game next season over returning as the Big 12 runner-up.
Making the former might be a stretch. But having Texas back among the nation’s elite is something college football needs — another school with the resources, the will and the right leadership to challenge Alabama for supremacy in the sport.
Clemson obviously has it. Georgia, despite losing Tuesday, too as well as Ohio State and Oklahoma. Texas A&M is getting there and LSU deserves tons of credit for being in the discussion.
Dynasties are great, but sports are always more interesting when one or two teams aren’t always monopolizing things.
Texas coach Tom Herman pointed out Tuesday that it takes multiple years of top-flight recruiting plus development of those players to get there. He certainly has his program headed in that direction.
Taking advantage of opportunities is a must as well.
Georgia took Alabama to overtime in last year’s title game and had the Crimson Tide down by two touchdowns in this year’s SEC championship game and let both slip away.
And while Texas deserves mounds of credit for its preparation and execution, including proving its physical toughness, the Sugar Bowl was a Georgia letdown as well.
It’s not the first time that’s happened to someone. In this decade, the loser of the SEC championship game is now 4-5 in its bowl game. Moreover, four of the five teams that finished No. 5 in the CFP rankings and thus one spot out of the playoffs, have lost their bowl games.
Now, it’s up to Georgia to take the old Nick Saban axiom of “Never waste a failure,” to come back next season and put it to good use.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, a longtime Saban assistant, acknowledged that Tuesday, saying, “I hope our team learns you’d better show up to play every game because the teams you’re playing at the end of the season are all capable of topping you.”
Including Bevo.