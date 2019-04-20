A group of 10 revelers, clad head-to-toe in American flag clothing, strolled through the finish line of Saturday’s Crescent City Classic, towing a self-made bar and assumed they were the race’s tail-end.
But after making small-talk with a group of nearly 20 people in matching purple t-shirts, who were still waiting tirelessly for Nestor Mairena to hobble across more than three-and-a-half hours after the 8 a.m. starting gun, they realized immediately how perfect the American flag one of them had towed along would be.
Nearly a quarter-mile in the distance, Mairena limped down the closing stretch, flanked on either side with those who spent their morning keeping the former Marine from tripping as he tackled the entirety of the 6.2-mile course that wove from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, through the French Quarter and into City Park.
Supporters of Bastion, a local non-profit that supports veterans – particularly those with traumatic brain injuries – and their families with a community of homes that provide onsite care, stood and cheered for Mairena as he drew closer to the finish line. A few yards away, he relinquished hold of the handlebars of a cart to cross on his own. Not long after, he grabbed a few sips from his new friends’ beer cart, smiled through group photos and pounded knuckles with a small boy he wheeled past on his way to the race fest.
With some dedicated training over the next 12 months, Mairena, who served in Iraq in the early 2000s, only to be struck by a drunk driver and suffer a debilitating brain injury in 2003, may manage his goal of finishing among the last few dressed-up partiers in next year’s race, able to blend into the race day’s excitement.
But his ability to finish the 41st-annual 10k for the second consecutive year brought a special kind of joy only Mairena’s story could evoke.
“For a lot of guys and girls with traumatic brain injuries that need full-time care, they tend to be isolated without much social interaction,” said Jeremy Brewer, who met Mairena more than a year ago through Bastion.
The two connected through the VA more than a year ago when Brewer drove over and met Mairena at his parents’ home on the West Bank where he’s lived since his accident. Two weeks later, when they rode together to the Crescent City Classic expo, having already hung out several times together, Mairena opened up.
“He told me ‘You guys saved my life’ and I said ‘We haven’t done anything.’ But he said that we got him out of his house three times and got him around other people,” Brewer said.
At two or three in the afternoon that Friday, he asked me ‘Can I run with you guys tomorrow?’ And I asked him ‘Nestor, can you go six miles?’ ” Brewer remembers. “And he replied ‘What do you think, Marine?’ ”
Nothing else needed to be said.
So Brewer arrived at 5:30 the next morning. Mairena stepped up to the start line and worked his way through the course. By the time he neared the end of Esplanade Ave., race volunteers had already begun to pack up the cones and metal barriers, but with Mairena’s determination unyielding, Brewer spoke with race director Eric Stuart to have the equipment kept up until the final finisher passed.
This year, Brewer has often fielded texts from his new friend, who was constantly making sure he hadn’t missed this year’s race.
Though he couldn’t make the expo, the Marine’s story had worked its way through the local running community, as numerous people found Brewer to ask if Mairena would be returning for a repeat attempt. The two spoke briefly about starting Mairena part-way through the course, so he could finish among the crowds.
For 20 minutes on Friday, that was the plan, until Brewer’s phone buzzed.
“He said ‘No, I’m going to do it. I’m going to do the whole thing’,” Brewer said. “He told me ‘It doesn’t matter to me if I come in last. I just want to be out there.’ ”