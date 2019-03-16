KATY, Texas — With a trip to the NCAA tournament on the line in the Southland Conference championship game, UNO could not hold onto the basketball.
Abilene Christian forced the Privateers into 20 turnovers as the Wildcats punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament with a 77-60 win Saturday night at the Merrill Center.
Jaren Lewis scored a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds and three steals to lead the charge for the No. 2 seeded Wildcats. Jaylen Franklin scored 16 points, while Joe Pleasant and Hayden Farquhar each added 14.
No. 4 UNO (19-13) fell behind by double digits midway through the first half and finished the first half with 13 turnovers — five more than it committed the entire semifinals against No. 1 Sam Houston State 24 hours earlier.
Bryson Robinson led the Privateers with 14 points, while Scott Plaisance added 13. Troy Green and Jahmel Myers each had nine.
ACU (27-6) made 56.1 percent of its shots on the night and outscored UNO inside the paint 48-28. A 13-0 run midway through the first half extended their lead to 15.
Lewis made 10-of-17 shots, most right under the basket for the Wildcats.
The Privateers, who were eyeing their second SLC championship in three years, could never get their offense in sink.
UNO was playing its third game in three days, after beating Lamar in the quarterfinals and Sam Houston in the semifinals Friday.
UNO came in averaging 14.9 turnovers a game. The Privateers reached that number a couple minutes into the second half thanks to an aggressive ACU defense.
Green had a game-high five turnovers, while Plaisance had four.
The Wildcats finished just as strong as they started, going on a 14-0 run in the final minutes to seal the deal.