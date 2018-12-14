At first, the Sun Belt Conference champion knew it was coming to the New Orleans Bowl.
Then, for several years, that wasn’t necessarily so.
But now it is again, at least for this season and next.
SBC champ Appalachian State’s trip to the Crescent City for Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee is the first test of a two-year agreement between the Sun Belt and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, which owns and operates the game.
It’s designed to give the winner of the Sun Belt’s championship game a destination bowl. That’s something none of the other Group of Five conferences can claim.
This first test is the ultimate one, too. It’s 759 miles from Boone, North Carolina, home of the Mountaineers, to New Orleans. That’s the furthest distance between the conference’s headquarters city and a member school.
But it also symbolizes the strengthening bonds between the Sun Belt and the city it’s called home since the 1990s.
Along with the bowl, which has been played since 2001 when football became a Sun Belt sport, and the league offices, since 2014 the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been played in Lakefront Arena, home of former member UNO.
In 2020, the site will shift to the Smoothie King Center, giving the league the distinction of having its football champion coming to an NFL stadium and its basketball champions crowned in an NBA arena.
“The Sun Belt obviously values New Orleans,” said SBC commissioner Karl Benson, who is retiring at the end of the school year. “Geographically, it’s right in the middle of our footprint.
“And it’s a destination city that our fans look forward to visiting.”
Indeed.
As former commissioner Wright Waters points out, whenever there was a league meeting, he had no problem in getting athletic directors and presidents to attend.
“I don’t think that would have been the case if we’d been in South Oshkosh,” Waters said.
But in one case, New Orleans might have proven a little too attractive. And that proved to be the catalyst for the champion coming to the New Orleans Bowl again as was the case every year from 2001-2010.
In 2011, UL-Lafayette finished third behind Arkansas State and Western Kentucky. But the bowl, using its option of having the first choice among the eligible teams, took the Ragin’ Cajuns.
That was the first of five appearances in six years by UL-Lafayette, all victories. Those games resulted in the top five attendance figures in bowl history, including 54,728 for the 2013 game against Tulane.
But the Cajuns were only league champions once in those five years, creating rumblings among the other Sun Belt schools about preferential treatment.
That was particularly true in 2016 when the Cajuns finished fifth in the league and 6-6 overall but still got the New Orleans Bowl nod. There were other bowl berths for the four teams ahead of them, but it still didn’t go down well.
“We were the champions, but we got passed over and wound up back in Montgomery (for the Camellia Bowl) again,” said App State athletic director Doug Gillin. “It’s hard to tell your kids and your fans that you’re the champion, but a 6-6 team deserves to go ahead of you.”
That all led to discussions between Benson and Billy Ferrante, the New Orleans Bowl’s executive director, resulting in a two-year agreement (the contract with the Sun Belt runs though next year, as do almost all bowl deals).
“We wanted to give our champion a certain credibility, especially now that we have a championship game,” Benson said. “Winning the championship should have real meaning.
“And it goes back to why the New Orleans Bowl was founded to begin with.”
To help mollify the bowl’s concerns about a possible decline in ticket revenues, undisclosed guarantees were made by the league. That makes taking App State ahead of UL-Lafayette, which lost to the Mountaineers in the championship game, go down better.
“It makes sense,” said Ferrante, who has been the bowl’s executive director since 2002. “We want our bowl to be a destination game for the winner of the Sun Belt championship.
“We’re obviously looking for teams with good fan bases who follow them. When you know that the New Orleans Bowl is the reward for winning the championship, we’re counting on those folks to say, ‘Let’s go with them to New Orleans.’ ”
Since the bowl’s other tie-in is with Conference USA, there was hope in some quarters that it could be a champion vs. champion matchup.
But ego and money got in the way.
C-USA, which in 2012 raided the Sun Belt for five members, including Middle Tennessee, didn’t want to send its champion to play the Sun Belt champ, especially since UAB, which beat Middle Tennessee in that league’s title game, would be an underdog to App State.
And ESPN, which owns most of the early bowls but not the this one, saw the chance to put on its own champion vs. champion game by sending UAB to the Boca Raton Bowl to play MAC champion Northern Illinois, although it took a swap with the American to make that possible.
Maybe next time.
Or the bowl could seek at tie with the American, which has barely been a presence in New Orleans despite Tulane’s membership.
There are other things that could enhance the New Orleans Bowl.
The date could be shifted later to give at least the Sun Belt team more than two weeks to prepare and sell tickets.
As Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill, whose team lost to UAB in the C-USA title game, pointed out, playing in a conference title game plus this weekend puts on crimp on recruiting, especially with next week’s early signing date. Teams that get to their league title games deserve better.
Ferrante, however, said that a midweek date, such as Tuesday and Wednesday as the Boca Raton and Frisco bowls have next week, would not be good for attendance.
Next weekend would work, but with ESPN controlling almost all of the bowl schedule, that would be difficult to pull off.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Ferrante said. “We want to do what’s in the best interest of the bowl and the conference.
“We’ve just got to see how this works out.”
Benson is of the same mindset.
“There’s a commitment to the keeping the league office here and to the basketball tournament,” he said. “We’re also very confident that going forward the New Orleans Bowl will continue to be a premier part of the Sun Belt Conference’s bowl lineup.”
Either way, the New Orleans Bowl is here to stay. And so is the Sun Belt Conference in New Orleans.