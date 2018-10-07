It only took an instant for Jrue Holiday to recognize the difference.
Entering his sixth season with the New Orleans Pelicans, a simple glance around the Smoothie King Center showed the gains he’s helped the franchise make.
The Pelicans announced 7,426 fans attended the Pelicans open practice on Sunday afternoon. It’s the largest recorded crowd for this event in the team’s history, as people filled most of the arena’s lower bowl.
Just a handful of years ago, the Pelicans could squeeze all of those fans onto one sideline. But, just months removed from a first-round playoff sweep and an appearance in the Western Conference semifinals, the franchise is gaining momentum locally, a meaningful benchmark, according to Holiday.
“I think I’ve seen it before when there was barely anybody in here,” Holiday said. “Just the fact they see we are working hard and trying to win for them every single game, and they’re coming out and supporting. It’s a blessing, and it’s more than we can ask for.”
While Sunday’s atmosphere occasionally felt like a regular-season game, the scrimmage itself wasn’t exactly played at game speed. The Pelicans divided the roster up into two teams and played with real referees and a scoreboard, but tried to strike a balance between putting on a show and getting a workout in.
Coach Alvin Gentry grabbed the microphone a handful of times to get fans involved and the team held a postgame dance contest amongst its rookies, but even the on-court moments displayed a noticeable lack of defensive intensity as players tried to complete highlight dunks and difficult shots.
Rookie guard Frank Jackson elicited the loudest ovation, completing a 360-degree jam to finish off a fast break. And Anthony Davis busted out the biggest smile after his alley-oop attempt smacked off the side of the basket.
“Y’all saw that?” Davis joked afterward. “Elfrid (Payton) threw me one. It’s the coaches' fault because they said to throw it anywhere and I’ll get it. I’m fine though.
"I just like to go out there and have fun. We have guys out there dunking and trying stuff and I try to make hook shots while falling out of bounds and stuff like that. We just want to have fun and put on a show for them.”
It was a chance for fans of all stripes to see the Pelicans, some of whom have rarely attended games before. Families and groups of friends clumped together throughout the lower bowl, using the Sunday afternoon tipoff as an opportunity to see the NBA before the team’s regular-season opener in Houston on Oct. 17.
“We just decided to bring the kids to come watch the team,” said Christian Dose, who travelled with a friend and four children from Slidell, making his first appearance in the arena in several years. “I haven’t kept up with it much, but obviously going to the playoffs helps a lot and it’s important to have some great talent.
“This is great, because normally the cost of tickets and the cost of the outing makes it so hard to come. So, this was an opportunity for us.”
When asked who their favorite player was, all four kids in unison shouted “Anthony Davis”.
But, at least 40 people would’ve shouted for Payton, the Gretna native who made his first Smoothie King Center appearance since signing with his hometown team this summer. While he expected a large turnout of friends and family, he came away impressed by the energy inside the building as a whole.
“It’s a little different playing for y’all now as opposed to being with the away team,” Payton said. “I got to see a lot of familiar faces. This was a really good crowd for an open practice. It’s exciting. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Ultimately, the atmosphere for the next six months will be reliant on the Pelicans’ performance, far beyond dunks and dance contests. It’s a responsibility both Holiday and Davis mentioned without prompting, as they’ve watched the fan base slowly grow throughout their tenures in New Orleans, peaking during last season’s raucous home playoff games.
But Sunday served as an indication the community is ready to support a winner, even on a smaller stage, and it’s up to the Pelicans to deliver it.
“One of the the first things we told each other when we got in there, was there’s a lot of people in there for a practice,” Holiday said. “So, I think just to see the support is definitely a different feeling. We were putting on a show for about half the arena and the whole bottom level was full.
“It was awesome.”