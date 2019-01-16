It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.
The UNO men’s basketball team can lay claim to that old line after a dreadful opening 10 minutes against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena. Anything that could go wrong, did, particularly on the offensive end as the Privateers fell behind 17-4 midway through the first half in an ugly performance.
The last 30 minutes were much prettier.
Finding their range, the Privateers sank five 3-pointers in the rest of the first half, taking a 29-28 lead Troy Green’s trey with 25 seconds left. Then they made all the key plays down the stretch, scoring the final seven points to win 68-61 for their fourth victory in a row.
“Early in the year with a start like that, I don’t know that they had the maturity to come through it,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “Their leadership and their poise was so great.”
Freshman Gerrale Gates sank the front and back end of a one-and-one to put UNO ahead for good, 63-61, with 2:07 left after teammate Ezekiel Charles, a better foul shooter, tried to replace him at the line. Gates swished both when the officials told him to go to the line, and he followed with a lay-up at the 53-second mark when Bryson Robinson found him alone under the basket.
“I knew I was going to be open,” Gates said. “I cut hard and got to my spot.”
UNO (9-7), which never trailed in the second half, held Stephen F. Austin (8-8, 1-3) scoreless for the final 2:50.
Green led the Privateers with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a coast-to-coast lay-up that made the score 61-58 when he dribbled behind his back to elude a defender before seeing an opening all the way to the hoop.
Charles added 12 points, and Gates contributed 11.
UNO outshot Stephen F Austin 46.0 percent to 35.0 percent, had 15-8 edge in assists and committed 17 turnovers to the Lumberjacks’ 23.
That was enough to overcome the rough start. The Privateers went more than eight minutes before their first basket and trailed 17-4 when Damion Rosser clanged a dunk attempt off the rim with 9:54 left and then missed a pair of free throws 10 seconds later.
“We practice against adversity so we can overcome it,” Green said. “If our shot’s not falling, that means our defense has to get going. We just stuck with it.”
Stephen F. Austin, the gold standard in the Southland, lost its third conference game in a row for the first time since 2006-07.