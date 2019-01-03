The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — more commonly known as PETA — is calling for the end of live-animal mascots after what it calls a "near-tragedy" New Years Day prior to the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The college football bowl game between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs featured two schools with live animal mascots.

When the two were introduced, well, the results were far from ideal.

When the two were introduced, well, the results were far from ideal.

As shown in the videos below, Bevo, the Texas mascot, pushed through his barrier and nearly took out several photographers, and the English bulldog himself.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

OMG this angle of Bevo and Uga pic.twitter.com/ez4aub88Ij — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2019

After the game, one of Bevo's handlers said the 1,600-pound steer likely wasn't even aware the dog was in the area, and the incident was just unfortunate timing. He added that Bevo had pushed against the barriers a few times before eventually knocking through them.

PETA took a strong stance to the incident on their blog, however, saying Bevo might have been "scared by the noise, lights, and chaos in the stadium and tried to flee from the confines of his makeshift pen."

"This frightening near-tragedy is yet another example of the reason most colleges and professional sports teams retired their live-animal mascots decades ago—and the handful who haven’t yet should quickly follow suit."

Like Texas and Georgia, LSU with Mike the Tiger is one of two dozen schools with live-animal mascots.

For years, Mike would be paraded around Tiger Stadium in a cage during games.

Mike VII, who lives in a habitat center next to Tiger Stadium, has never been brought to a football game. His predecessor, who died of a rare form of cancer in 2016, hadn't been to a game since 2015.

"...LSU has decided that the tiger will not go into Tiger Stadium on home football game days," the school said in a January 2017 release. "He will be out in his yard seven days a week. By having Mike in his yard on game days, it ensures that fans are able to see him throughout the day."

Many other schools have not followed suit.

The University of Colorado brings out a live Buffalo, Ralphie, prior to kickoff. Similarly, the University of Oklahoma has a wagon pulled by horses.

PETA's blog post didn't stop at animals in stadiums. The author also took exception to animals in captivity.

"Live animals used as mascots, such as Baylor University’s bears and the University of North Alabama’s lions, are held in captivity and often denied the opportunity to fulfill many of their most basic instincts," the post said.

Mikes IV, V and VI were all donated to LSU from rescue facilities, according to the university.