Jas Hill scored 27 points, and Xavier took control of the game in the second quarter on its way to a 66-54 victory against rival Dillard in a women's basketball game Saturday before Xavier Convocation Center record crowd of 3,348.
Xavier (16-5, 6-0) remained unbeaten in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play in winning for the seventh time in eight games. The loss was the first in GCAC play for Dillard (14-7, 5-1), the defending regular-season and tournament champion.
Hill, a junior who transferred from Tallahassee Community College, shot 9-of-13, including 3-of-5 on 3-point attempts.
“We recruited Jas because she could score and make plays,” Gold Nuggets coach Bo Browder said. “But it really was a team effort. We defended very well.”
Dillard led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter. However, the tide began to turn in the second quarter behind Xavier's second unit, playing man-to-man, full-court defense. Hill returned with the first unit. Xavier led 46-40 at the end of the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Hill at the six-minute mark of the fourth launched the Nuggets on a game-sealing run.
“(Hill) just took over the game,” Bleu Devils coach Norbert Rome said. “We didn't shoot well, and Xavier really beat us on the boards. But it was our first tough game on the road.”
Dillard shot 31.0 percent, including 18.8 on 3-point attempts. Xavier outrebounded the Devils 45-31.
Men
XAVIER 83, DILLARD 76: Leading 58-57 at 7:10 of the second half, the Gold Rush went on a 10-4 burst and remained in control the rest of the way.
Xavier (12-9, 3-3) ended a seven-game winning streak by Dillard (11-7, 4-2) in the series between two longtime crosstown rivals.
“Our rebounding and our free throws were the difference,” Xavier coach Alfred Williams said. “And, our guards provided a lot of on-ball pressure that was important. (Guards) Donovan Armstrong and Anfernee King were our MVPs in this game for their defense.”
The Rush outrebounded the Bleu Devils 33-24.
William Loyd scored 22 points, leading four Gold Rush scorers in double figures. Loyd grabbed an offensive rebound that led to center Galen Smith's 3-pointer, which gave Xavier a 62-57 lead with six minutes remaining.
Center Rick Curry led Dillard with 26 points. On Monday, the Bleu Devils will play host to first-place Tougaloo, ranked No. 10 in the NAIA.