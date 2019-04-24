Patrick Reed (USA)
Patrick Cantlay (USA)
World rankings: 19 (Reed), 18 (Cantlay)
FedEx Cup rankings: 63 (Reed), 13 (Cantlay)
2018 Zurich: T7
Off the tee: Reed took a week off after the Masters before returning to the Big Easy, where he's had mixed success. He and Cantlay had a top-10 last year (T7) after tying for 14th in 2017. Cantlay's coming off two good finishes at the Masters (T9) and RBC Heritage (T3).
Sergio Garcia (Spain)
Tommy Fleetwood (England)
World rankings: 29, 16
FedEx Cup rankings: 78, 46
2018 Zurich: Missed cut (Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello); T4 (Fleetwood and Chris Paisley)
Off the tee: They rank as the second favorite this week at 9 to 1, according to GolfOdds.com. Fleetwood has made 24 cuts in a row (counting international events), while Garcia, a fan favorite, missed the cut at the Masters.
Jason Day (Australia)
Adam Scott (Australia)
World rankings: 14, 28
FedEx Cup rankings: 31, 32
2018 Zurich: T34 (Day and Ryan Ruffels); Scott did not play
Off the tee: They're a slight favorite over Garcia-Fleetwood, according to GolfOdds.com, and with good reason. The "Down Under" duo is looking at creating some chemistry for a possible Presidents Cup partnership later this fall.
Jon Rahm (Spain)
Ryan Palmer (USA)
World rankings: 11, 70
FedEx Cup rankings: 23, 50
2018 Zurich: Missed cut (Rahm played with Wesley Bryan); missed cut (Palmer played with Jordan Spieth)
Off the tee: Even though both Rahm and Palmer missed the cut, they're viewed as a contender here. Rahm is tied for the PGA Tour lead with seven top-10 finishes this season, while Palmer is one of the more consistent players on Tour.
Bubba Watson (USA)
J.B. Holmes (USA)
World rankings: 17, 47
FedEx Cup rankings: 52, 21
2018 Zurich: T28 (Watson and Matt Kuchar); Holmes and Brandt Snedeker missed the cut
Off the tee: Fans flock to see Watson play because of his swashbuckllng style and prodigious drives. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in that category this year. Holmes is also known as one of the bigger hitters off the tee.
