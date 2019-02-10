The New Orleans Gold remains undefeated after its 41-31 win over the Seattle Seawolves, the reigning Major League Rugby champions.
Seattle jumped to a 10-3 lead in 27th minute of the first half as the Gold played a man down after Con Foley was given a yellow card.
But on the last play of the first half, the Gold scored on a penalty try that gave New Orleans its first lead of the game, 17-10 at halftime.
After the Gold went up 27-10 in the 47th minute, Seattle scored back to back tries in the 59th and 64th minutes, cutting the NOLA lead to 27-24.
The Gold then fought back and got the ball down to the Seattle try-line, where Taylor Howden fed a quick ball to Tristan Blewett on the wing for a score in the 69th minute.
“You have to just try to be everywhere," Blewett said. "I think with a big game like that you have to be on the go all the time, non-stop. You just have to beat your man, so I think just getting the energy up, getting the boys up, think that’s what brought us through."
The Gold added another score in the 73rd minute, extending its lead to 41-24 and putting the game out of reach.
New Orleans (3-0) will face Rugby United New York next Saturday at Gold Stadium in Marrero.