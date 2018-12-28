Holly Rowe is working on her bucket list.
Not a work-related one. After you’ve been an ESPN reporter for the past two decades, covering a far-wider range of sports than most of your peers, there’s probably not much you haven’t already done.
It’s no exaggeration to call Holly Rowe the hardest-working woman (or man) in sports broadcasting. The week before Christmas she went from the volleyball Final Four in Minneapolis to the Mississippi State at Oregon women’s basketball game to the Duke-Texas Tech men’s game at Madison Square Garden to preparing for Saturday’s CFP semifinal between Notre Dame and Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Rowe’s upcoming schedule includes Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl, marking her 10th time to be at the event. The Sugar Bowl is her first of 2019 after she has worked 86 events in 2018, 10 more than her norm of the past few years.
No, this bucket list is a much more personal one.
Diagnosed three years ago with desmoplastic melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer, Rowe has battled the disease through two rounds of chemotherapy and radiation (more tumors developed in 2017) plus a clinical trial of a new immunotherapy treatment.
Her last day of chemo was in August, just in time for football season. Rowe, who missed only 10 days of work during the whole process, is now in recovery.
So, in between all of those job assignments, Rowe is taking the time to do things for herself — like moving from her native Salt Lake City to New York so she could spend more time with her son, McKylin, a college student there, going on walks in Central Park, visiting the Met and taking painting, piano and cooking lessons.
It beats, Rowe said, “Sitting at home on my couch thinking about having cancer and feeling sorry for myself.
“That would never have been a good place for me. As weird as it sounds, I’m living better because I have cancer.”
It’s not all “me time,” though.
Working with the Melanoma Research Foundation and Aim at Melanoma, Rowe has become a spokesperson for prevention — frequently making appearances as she travels around the country.
Particularly affected by the cancer deaths of Mississippi State softball player Alex Wilcox last spring and Vanderbilt tight end Turner Cockrell last month, Rowe is considering starting her own foundation which would focus on athletes and their families affected by the disease.
That’s in addition to the many one-on-one encounters she makes.
There was the basketball game at Kansas where a 16-year-old girl who had lost her hair during chemo told her how she quit wearing her beanie cap to school when she saw Rowe appearing bald on TV.
“I started bawling,” Rowe said relating the story.
And there was the women’s basketball official going through breast cancer who couldn’t find a wig that would stay on during games because she was sweating running up and down the court.
“She told me, ‘I saw you on TV bald, so I said screw it, I’ll be bald officiating my games,’” Rowe said before receiving the WNBA Connecticut Sun’s Woman of Inspiration Award last summer. “If one person had an easier moment because I’ve gone through this, that matters to me.”
Almost everyone has a cancer story, either about themselves or a loved one. Sharing them is good therapy.
“Some of those stories are really hard to hear,” Rowe said. “Sometimes I really don’t know what to say.
“But if you have cancer, you’re terrified. Sometimes, though, there’s something you can say or others can say to you that might help.”
With Rowe, it’s not just engaging with fellow patients at UCLA where she underwent her chemo treatments. It’s constantly feeling the love from just about everyone.
That is going to happen when you’re an approachable figure to begin with, then you play out the fight for your life on TV and in social media, even if you’re normally very private about your personal life.
“I woke up from my first surgery, and there was news about me going across the ESPN Bottom Line,” Rowe said. “But I believe that God makes everything happen for a reason and that’s why I’m out there.”
However, there’s dealing with being on camera while dealing with losing your hair and gaining 22 pounds. Rowe worked one football game with a severe rash on her face.
That was only the obvious stuff. Being on your feet for several hours during a football game while walking five or six miles and experiencing severe bone pain and muscle fatigue is no fun.
“I didn’t know how really bad I felt until I started feeling better,” she said.
Makes one wonder why ESPN couldn’t spring for a second Boogermobile.
Rowe isn’t one to ask to sit down though, if for nothing else to show that cancer wasn’t going to beat her.
“Holly’s so dedicated to what she does,” said ESPN analyst Todd Blackledge, with whom Rowe has teamed for 13 years. “I just tell her to wear sensible shoes.”
Adds Rowe of her football/chemo experiences, “I was in survival mode.”
“Survival mode,” applies to Rowe in another way.
She’s doesn’t come from the same cookie-cutter as most of her sideline peers. And at age 51, she’s hardly the youngest one out there.
The standards for female sideline reporters are changing, but Rowe points out that men can age gracefully in sports broadcasting, but that women are going to be judged by their looks as well as their sports smarts.
Which Rowe has plenty of.
A fan since her father would take her to BYU football games when she a little girl and who wrote an essay about how she aspired to be a broadcaster when she was in the fifth grade, Rowe, who prefers the sideline to the booth, is well known for her ability to find stories that go beyond pregame notes and injury reports in a wide variety of sports.
“Holly’s all over the place year round,” Blackledge said. “She’s such a great people person, whether it’s talking to the coaches, the players or just the fans.
“You watch her on the air and you can tell how much she gives of herself, especially with what she’s been going through. She really loves the work she does.”
Including the Sugar Bowl.
“I’ve made some really good friends there and New Orleans is a wonderful city,” Rowe said. “I’ve got a couple of walks planned out, where to get my coffee and some favorite places to eat.”
As for the game itself, Rowe sees it as a superior Georgia team having to overcome the disappointment of losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game and missing out on the playoffs (she was there when her alma mater, Utah, beat Alabama under similar circumstances in the 2010 game) vs. a Texas team which can take a major step in its resurgence with an upset.
“That would be the biggest thing to happen to Texas in a decade,” Rowe said. “But (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart is going to deliver a message to his players about how this game is going to carry over into next season.”
For Rowe, it’s all part of getting paid to do a job she feels so fortunate to have, cancer or not.
“Cancer can put you in a fearful place,” she said. “But thanks to my job, I don’t have time to think about it.
“I can’t control my body, but I can control the way I can help others. I think I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”