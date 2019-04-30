“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it," Muhammad Ali once said. "Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.”
Incoming UNO athletic director Tim Duncan closed his introductory news conference on Tuesday afternoon with those words from one of the most transcendent athletes in world history — a man whose pictures he said adorn his office wall at Northeastern University and will again when he arrives at the Lakefront full time on June 3.
He used the quote to counteract the notion that building a championship athletic program at UNO is a hopeless task. The Privateers already made huge strides in six years under his predecessor, Derek Morel, who took the job two months after the school reversed a nearly ruinous decision to drop down to Division II.
Duncan, 49, a former Memphis basketball player with a heavy marketing background, wants sustained success across the board. He knows the first step is fundraising for a cash-strapped program that no longer is supplemented much by the state of Louisiana, prompting UNO president John Nicklow to say Tuesday the proper term for the school was “state-located” rather than “state-supported.”
Doing more with less has become a working motto. Basketball coach Mark Slessinger guided the Privateers to their first conference championship and NCAA tournament berth in 21 years in 2016-17, then came within one win of another NCAA tournament appearance this season. Baseball coach Blake Dean led the Privateers to the Southland tournament championship game last season.
But UNO’s other 10 men’s and women’s teams (combined) never have been significant factors in the Southland Conference since the school joined the league in 2013-14.
The plan is to give them the monetary backing they need to become annual contenders. Duncan spent 11 years as a marketing professional before entering sports administration as an associate athletic director at North Carolina-Wilmington, then serving as athletic director at Division II schools Paine College and Clayton State in Georgia.
He was hired at Northeastern last year, running the external affairs unit.
“We have to make sure we create a relationship with the stakeholders here in the city,” Duncan said. “We have to go outside of our circle. There are 47,000 alums in New Orleans from UNO, and we are going to definitely speak to those folks, but we want to talk to everyone about an investment into this program. There will be people who give $25 and people who give $250,000 and more hopefully if we’re doing our job right.”
It is a herculean task given the current climate and stagnant attendance — UNO had only two basketball crowds of 1,000-plus at Lakefront Arena this season and has not listed 500 fans at a baseball game since opening day against Michigan State. Duncan said he would conduct 100 meetings in 100 days with every significant business leader in the city, pushing the plan with the social media hashtag #100meetings100days.
Nicklow said his jaw got sore 40 minutes into Duncan’s first interview because he had a wide grin the entire time listening to him.
“He’s clearly got a passion for what he does, and it’s almost infectious,” Nicklow said. “He cares a lot about the student-athletes and their well-being, but he’s also a tremendous fundraiser. We do need to raise significantly more funds to go to the next level that we want to be, He has the skill sets and the techniques necessary to really turn it around.”
Duncan touted three primary objectives — impacting the lives of student-athletes on a daily basis, creating a championship culture and using athletics to unite the community. He cited Murray State president Bob Jackson saying his basketball team’s run to the second round of the NCAA tournament in March generated $250 million in media advertising for the school.
“My charge is to make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction so we can be winners,” he said. “I will hold people accountable to make sure we get there. They keep score in athletics for a reason.”
What's in a name?
In case you were wondering, Duncan has no connection to the NBA all-time great with the same name, although their paths came relatively close twice. His career as a Memphis reserve ended in 1991-92, while the other Tim Duncan started at Wake Forest in 1993-94. Two years after the other Tim Duncan began his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, UNO’s Duncan moved to Winston Salem, North Carolina, where Wake Forest is located, for a marketing job.
“I’m the original, so he’s done a great job of branding my name,” he said. “I appreciate the young fellow for doing that. If I get an earlier reservation time than someone else because I’m Tim Duncan, then so be it.”