The New Orleans Pelicans played without Anthony Davis for the first time this season and the result was their first loss after a 4-0 start.
Davis sat out a 132-111 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center because of a right elbow strain he suffered the previous night in a victory against Brooklyn.
Coach Alvin Gentry said after the game that there are no long-term concerns about the injury, though Davis’ status is unclear for New Orleans’ next game at Denver on Monday.
“He was able to play the rest of the game (Friday),” Gentry said. “The adrenalin was going, then after the game he realized there was a little pain. We didn’t want to rush anything.”
The Pelicans started fine, leading by three after one quarter, then watched the Jazz take a 15-point halftime lead and lead by as many as 28 in the third quarter. New Orleans made a fourth-quarter push behind the reserves, pulling within eight, but that merely enticed Jazz coach Quin Snyder to put his starters back in the game and Utah pulled away.
“This was a time for other guys to step up and show what they’re capable of,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. “It was a chance to get more creative because of what we were lacking without AD.”
Julius Randle started in Davis’ place and had 12 points while Nikola Mirotic assumed Davis’ role as primary scorer, finishing with 25 points. Holiday added 18.
Randle’s insertion into the starting lineup as well as the absence of Darius Miller, who suffered a right quad contusion against Brooklyn, further weakened New Orleans’ relatively thin depth. Frank Jackson came off the bench to score 14 points in 22-plus minutes and Jahlil Okafor did the same and finished with 11 in 14-plus minutes.
“I thought Frank was very aggressive and did some good things,” Gentry said. “Obviously we’re not pleased with the end result, but we saw some good things.”
The Pelicans’ reserves outscored the Jazz’s reserves, 51-40.
“It was our first back-to-back games,” Okafor said. “We knew the starters might be a little tired after playing so many minutes last night. (The bench) played as hard as we could and some things went our way.”
The Pelicans completed a three-game home stand and now will embark on a five-game, eight-day road trip beginning Monday.
Ricky Rubio led Utah with 28 points and 12 assists, Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 22, Dante Exum 11 and Derrick Favors 10.
The Jazz took control by outscoring the Pelicans 36-18 in the second quarter to build a 64-49 halftime lead.
They increased the lead to as many as 28 points before taking a 102-82 edge after three quarters.
Gentry pulled his starters and the reserves pulled the Pelicans within 110-102 with more than six minutes left as Wesley Johnson made consecutive 3-pointers.
Rubio responded with four free throws and an assist to lead an 8-0 run that put the Jazz back in command with a 16-point lead with five minutes remaining.
Mirotic had 15 points in the first quarter as New Orleans took a 31-28 lead , but the Jazz (3-2) dominated the second quarter.
Rubio had 11 of his 20 points in the first half and Gobert had 10 of his 16 points early as Utah outscored New Orleans 36-18 in a period in which the Pelicans made just 7 of 23 shots (30.4 percent).
“We started the game the right way,” Gentry said. “We moved the ball and took good shots. Our defense was pretty solid.
“In the second quarter we went away from what we had been doing. We took too many bad shots, our ball movement stopped and we went away from our game plan. We started trying to do things we aren’t capable of doing.”