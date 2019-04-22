Zac Gallen continued his mastery of the early season, allowing no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-3 to win the series 3-1 Monday.
New Orleans (10-8) broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. It was the Baby Cakes' third win in a row, outscoring Omaha (9-9) 19-2 the final two games.
Gallen (2-0) struck out six, and the Cakes turned four double plays. Omaha (9-9) scored an unearned run in the third on Gallen's two-out balk after an fielding error by third baseman Yadiel Rivera. Gallen, making his fourth start, lowered his league-leading earned-run average from 0.48 to 0.36.
The score was 1-1 in the fourth when the Cakes sent 11 batters to the plate in an inning for the second consecutive game. Designated hitter J.T. Riddle led off the fourth with a home run and had a two-out, two-run single that capped the inning's scoring for a 7-1 lead.
Beggs has good start
For Nancy Beggs, Sunday was Mother's Day and also her birthday. And, her youngest child of three, Dustin, made his Triple A debut with the New Orleans Baby Cakes, pitching a seven-inning shutout that, as they say, no one saw coming.
“I'm going to call her in a few minutes,” Dustin Beggs said at about 4 pm, after the game ended.
Good news, it was. Dustin Beggs had been called up Saturday from Double A Jacksonville after right-hander Joe Gunkel went on the injured list. Beggs had made just three appearances with Jacksonville, two of them starts.
“I was really surprised to be called up,” Beggs said right after the game. Beggs, a 25-year-old right-hander who was drafted in the 16th round from Kentucky in 2016. “I thought it would happen eventually, but not that fast.”
As fate would have it, Beggs had been working on his curve four days before the call-up.
“After my last start in Double A, they were like, 'It's kind of more like a slower slider,'” Beggs said. “So, we had been working on that. Switching my hand position helped a lot, and the curve was really working (Sunday).”
Fixing the curve gave Beggs two pitches, he said.
“I pre-set my wrist, so I can make the pitch and have good shape on the curve, as opposed to making it like a slider,” he said. “(Batters) now see a curve and they also see a slider when I throw that, so they have more to worry about.”
No doubt, being able to throw both for strikes, along with a nasty two-seam fastball he's had since college, helps a lot.
Manager Keith Johnson said Beggs' outing was big because of the win and because the bullpen in a bit of a pinch after Friday's starter, Nick Neidert, lasted just a third of an inning.
Beggs has gone through the Marlins' system quickly, which is almost a must for someone his age. A scout very familiar with players in the Miami Marlins' system said Beggs bears watching, however.
“I'd like to see him pitch from the stretch more,” the scout said. “In the past, when there was traffic (base-runners), things tended to speed up on him. He looked like he slowed things down (Sunday).”
Extra bases
Monte Harrison struck out leading off the bottom of the first Monday, ending a streak of reaching base in seven consecutive plate appearances. … A glimpse of why Austin Dean is still in the minor leagues occurred in the third inning. On a routine fly to left field hit by Omaha's Elier Hernandez, Dean came running in. The ball went over his head, giving Hernandez a double. Dean is a former corner infielder trying to transition to the outfield as a pro. … After an off day Tuesday, the Cakes head to the road for five games at Round Rock before returning home for four against former American Southern Division foe Memphis, which this season began play in the American Northern.