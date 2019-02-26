Although the top seed in the Southland Conference tournament is out of reach, a home game against league-leading Sam Houston State has not lost any luster for the UNO men’s basketball team.
If the Privateers (16-10, 11-4) beat the Bearkats (19-9, 14-1) on Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena, they can kickstart a three-game run that would virtually guarantee them the No. 2 seed and a double bye to the semifinals of the tournament. It will not be easy with trips to Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana remaining, but it is doable the way they have played lately.
UNO has won seven of its last eight entering its home finale, including three in a row since losing leading scorer and rebounder Ezekiel Charles to a torn Achilles tendon.
“At this point, we just want to play our best basketball going into March and see how far that takes us,” junior guard Bryson Robinson said. “This is one of the biggest games I’ve played in yet. It really means a lot. Nobody in this program wants to lose this game.”
Sam Houston State, which clinched the top seed on Saturday, has been walking a tight rope for the last few weeks. Picked sixth in the preseason by the league’s coaches, the Bearkats rolled through their first 10 league games with brothers Cameron and Josh Delaney in the backcourt and post player Kai Mitchell forming a double-figures scoring trio.
They easily could have gone 0-5 since then, losing to Lamar and beating both Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist in double overtime, Nicholls in overtime and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by 1 point.
Saturday’s victory against Houston Baptist featured a historic collapse at the end of regulation. The Bearkats led 90-65 at home with 5:10 left before Houston Baptist went on an inconceivable 30-5 run to tie, missing an open shot in the final seconds that would have completed a comeback for the ages.
“It’s hard to explain what happened,” said Bearkats coach Jason Hooten, whose team commit three consecutive turnovers against the press at one point. “A lot of that is me trying to get some guys in that don’t get to play all the time and then we got a little unfocused and then everything they shot went in. It was just crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
After falling behind by 6 in overtime, Sam Houston State somehow recovered to force a second extra session, winning 119-113. Robinson said UNO players and coaches, watching the game on ESPN3 during their bus trip back to New Orleans from Lake Charles after beating McNeese State, stuck around to watch the overtimes when they arrived on campus.
Now they get their shot at Sam Houston. A half-game ahead of Abilene Christian (21-6, 10-4), the Privateers will hold onto the second seed as long as they keep winning, barring one series of results from three other teams that has virtually no chance of happening.
“It’s going to be a great test for us,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “It’s really a neat chance for our guys to write a good story about us being resilient and being tough and growing. We continue to win in different ways.”
UNO beat Southeastern last Wednesday by making 14 3-pointers in 23 attempts. The Privateers beat McNeese on Saturday despite missing 10 of their 12 3-point tries, limiting the Cowboys to 29-percent shooting in the second half while erasing a 9-point deficit.
“We’re really a defensive, blue-collar team,” Robinson said. “Even when our shot’s not falling, we’re still going to find a way to win no matter what.”