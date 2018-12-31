Each year, the Broyles Award honors just one Division I college football assistant coach out of more than 1,500 as the best in his profession. More than half of the honorees have been given head coaching opportunities since the award began in 1996.
As you scroll the list, you see the programs the winners over the last decade came from – perennial national title contenders like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State. But an assistant-turned-head-coach coming from a legendary coaching tree doesn’t always pan out at the nation’s next big blue blood coaching vacancy.
Charlie Strong served under Urban Meyer as Florida’s defensive coordinator from 2005-2009, the only assistant Meyer preserved under a previous coaching regime. Strong was a Broyles Award finalist in 2009. He brought a quick resurgence to the Louisville football program in his first head coaching gig from 2010-2013, and even quicker, he was swept up by Texas as the man who would lead the Longhorns back to their glory days.
Instead, he brought three consecutive losing seasons and an early exit.
Stories like his, and countless others, are why the successes of Texas coach Tom Herman and Georgia coach Kirby Smart are so impressive. Their meeting in Tuesday night’s Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome reflects the success both have had in returning programs that had tailed off less than a decade after well-renowned head coaches Mack Brown (Texas) and Mark Richt (Georgia) had thrust their teams consistently into the game’s biggest bowls.
Their road to Tuesday, like their reputation as some of the game’s brightest minds with gruff no-nonsense mentalities when it comes to interactions with the media, gives a road map for the game’s next young guns to mirror.
“They had established themselves as good football coaches and had done enough to get people to believe they could coach football, but can you coach at the highest levels, where it’s about how to handle kids and situations?” said Bill Little, the former Texas sports information director under Brown.
Both coaches entered their current head coaching positions with great familiarity of the sometimes unhealthy levels of passion both fan bases hold for their Longhorns and Bulldogs, and they also understood that building a powerhouse comes with building a fence around the state and preventing its best recruits from leaving.
Herman spent two years as a graduate assistant with Texas from 1999-2000 and continued to build relationships with the state’s best high school coaches during stops at Sam Houston State, Texas State, Rice and Houston. Smart, on the other hand, spent his college days playing for Georgia as a defensive back before hopping on as a graduate assistant a year later as well as coaching the Bulldog running backs in 2005. That knowledge of the lay of the land can’t be understated.
“I think when coaches come to Texas (or other major programs) they’re in for a rude awakening,” said Kirk Bohls, a columnist who has covered the Longhorns at the Austin American-Statesman since 1994. “You have to be so many different things and wear so many hats
“Some just want to coach and see Texas as a blue-blood program with unlimited resources, and the job is more than that.”
“There’s so many balls to juggle, so many constituencies to deal with, but I think Tom came prepared as well as anyone,” Little said.
Herman rose to the national spotlight as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator from 2012-2014, earning the Broyles Award in his final season after leading the Buckeyes to a national championship behind the work of a pair of backup quarterbacks who defeated a Smart-led Alabama defense in the College Football National Championship semifinal.
After playing for the Bulldogs in college and spending a season as an administrative assistant at Georgia, Smart hopped around briefly at the start of his coaching career before latching on to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, where he spent 2007-15 as the legend's defensive assistant, mostly as the defensive coordinator. He won the Broyles Award in 2009.
As the Crimson Tide marched to the 2015 national title, Smart was hired by his alma mater to take over as the Bulldogs' next head coach.
After earning his first shot as a head coach at Houston the following two seasons, Herman emerged as the obvious choice to take over after Strong. Two years later, his players – some of whom weren’t recruited by their current coach, have had a front-row seat at just how great hiring choice he was.
“There is a plan in place for us to win, and there’s a lot of steps to that plan, and his coaching staff makes sure we all follow every single little tiny aspect of it and don’t let anything slide,” said Texas offensive guard Elijah Rodriguez.
The senior remembers one game this season when Herman pounced on his players at halftime for a poor performance, and they came out in the second half tense, which hindered their execution. Rodriguez said on that Saturday, his head coach saw realized his own learning opportunity and changed his halftime approach going forward. It’s led to a looseness where quarterbacks aren’t afraid to lower a shoulder and a Big 12 team that has worked to play a better, tougher brand of defense than its counterparts.
To senior tight end Andrew Beck, that boils down to the trust the Longhorns have built quickly in their young head coach.
“I can go up to his office any day and not be worried walking in to just have a conversation about anything,” Beck said. “That’s special, and I think that’s why this team is so good. If I could go through the recruiting process again, I’d definitely still want to go play for a guy like him.”
Georgia senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter say that similar type of trust is what carried Smart and the Bulldogs to the cusp of a national championship in just his second season in 2017, and it’s what carried the squad to a second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl game appearance.
“It’s weird to have a coach that’s your friend. A lot of places, you don’t have that bond with your coach,” he said. “Of course you trust your coaches, but it’s really hard to REALLY trust them because of the monster that is college football. But I couldn’t be more thankful for Kirby Smart.
“You have head coaches that are there, that just do their thing, but he’s not going to do that. He’s coaching you like your position coach every day, and I love that.”
“I know every day I’m going to get my coach’s best, and that’s all you can ask for, so I know I have to go and ring the bell and give it my all,” said Georgia sophomore defensive back Richard LeCounte.
That unquenchable desire to keep learning and keep progressing as a head coach will likely be key in both coaches’ long tenure at their current schools. With both programs used to historical success and both having soared back toward the top quickly during their brief time, unrest in their fanbases will sprout just as quickly with a couple off years.
“The greatest asset (at Texas) is there’s 20 million people in this state that care about the football team,” Little said. “But do you want to know what’s the hardest? That 20 million people care about this football team.”
Results on the football field, from conference championships, national titles or records against rivals will never tell the full story of a football coach’s impact, though it’s often the sole thing that’s scrutinized.
As Herman walked through a New Orleans children’s hospital during the team’s trip last week, he noticed a quote on the wall.
“It said ‘Don’t ever forget that you’re treating people. You’re not treating diseases, but people.’
“And I sent it to our assistant coaches and wanted to remind them that no matter what game we’re playing in, no matter who the opponent is, no matter what the circumstances are, we’re coaching people and young men,” Herman said. “And I think as long as you keep that on the forefront of your mind, then you kind of learn as you go.”
Both coaches have taken that mantra to heart off the field. Videos of Smart dancing with his players in the locker room – “He can’t dance. We’ve tried, but he can’t dance,” Ledbetter said – have often caught fire on social media.
A video this week of Herman playing a virtual boxing game with his players at their hotel went viral.
“Toughness is important, but so is hugging,” Little said. “You’ve got to do both, and the knowledge of when and how to do that is a learned skill. It’s a gift.
“(Former Texas head coach Darrell Royal) said that the mark of a man is how he treats people who never could do anything for him.”
Little remembers a funeral Herman attended earlier this year for someone in the Longhorn football community. The Texas coach wasn’t there to be seen. He wasn’t there to glad-hand.
As he noticed Royal’s 93-year-old wife Edith sitting by herself, and he walked over and gave her a hug. A photo of the Texas coaching legend hangs in Herman’s office, along with some of his old furniture, according to his wife.
That recognition of where his program has been, and awareness of the relationships important to both his team’s future success and his own reputation will be paramount to both coaches on Tuesday, in the rest of 2019 and as long as they stay rooted on two of football’s biggest stages.
“A coach told me once he didn’t want to look at the past and only wanted to focus on moving forward,” Little said. “He said ‘That’s why there’s no rear-view mirrors on airplanes.’
“And that’s true, but you better know which airport you came from.”