Loyola again missed 22 free throws. However, this time, the Wolf Pack had more than enough scoring, turning back Southern-New Orleans 108-99 Sunday at The Den.
In its season-opening loss at Dillard on Thursday, the Wolf Pack (1-1) shot 13-of-35 on free throws. On Sunday, Loyola was 27-of-49 in a game in which 66 fouls were called.
“We scored a lot of points, which is more in line with what we wanted to do the other night at Dillard,” Loyola coach Stacy Hollowell said. “We need to defend better, and we will be a better defensive team.”
Freshman guard Zach Wrightsil scored 26 points and freshmen Myles Burns 20 to lead six Loyola players in double figures. Guard Marcel Daniels scored 20 to lead the Knights (0-2), who also had six players in double figures.
“Zach (6-foot-6) is a matchup problem because we can move him off the ball and play him at (power forward) or (center),” Hollowell said. “For a while, he was able to just get the ball and go. He's a talented kid.”
Loyola led 49-42 at halftime largely by forcing 13 SUNO turnovers. The Knights stayed close by getting the ball inside, coming within 75-69 with 7:11 remaining. However, the Wolf Pack pushed its lead to 81-71 a minute later on two drives by Wrightsel and one by Burns.
Then, with 5:09 showing and Loyola leading 85-76, center Samis Reyes drove and was fouled. He made one of two shots, then guard Ethan Turner made two technical foul shots.
The officials then realized that the technical free throws should have been shot first, allowing for play to continue with Reyes' free throws. So, they waived off Reyes' first shots and allowed him to shoot again. He made both. SUNO coach Brian Gibson was then hit with a technical foul for protesting vehemently, and Turner made another free throw, pushing Loyola's lead to 90-76.
“I guess I need to understand what happened, because it appeared (Loyola) didn't have the person they wanted as the technical shooter, (the officials) gave them another opportunity to put the person they wanted there,” Gibson said. “But Loyola pushed the tempo well, and we have to clean up some things defensively.”
In a women's game played before the men's game, LSU-Alexandria (2-0) edged No. 17-ranked Loyola (77-75).