Middle Tennessee State will face Sun Belt Conference champion Appalachian State in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, bowl director Billy Ferrante said Sunday.
Middle Tennessee (8-5) lost to UAB, 27-25, in the Conference USA championship game Saturday, a week after beating the Blazers, 27-3 in their regular-season finale. The Blue Raiders’ other defeats were to bowl teams from the SEC – Georgia, Vanderbilt and Kentucky, plus Florida International, which is also bowl bound.
There had been discussion of a champion vs. champion matchup in the New Orleans Bowl, but UAB is headed for the Cherry Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla., but Ferrante said CUSA opted to send its champion to Boca Raton.
“We’re very happy with this game,” he said. “Middle has a good record, good following and solid history.
“This is a destination they’ve wanted to come to and we’ve been looking at them. The same is true with App State.”
MTSU played in the 2009 New Orleans Bowl when the school was a member of Sun Belt, defeating Southern Miss, 43-32.
That was under Coach Rick Stockstill, whose teams have now made eight bowl appearances in his 13 years at the school.
App State (10-2) earned the Sun Belt champion’s spot in the bowl Saturday with a 30-19 victory against UL-Lafayette.
It’s the first New Orleans Bowl appearance for the Mountaineers.