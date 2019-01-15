Brionne Woods’ 18-point, 14-rebound performance lifted Cabrini over Helen Cox 57-37 in the nondistrict girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Woods led the way for the Crescents as she controlled the boards and attacked the rim with her physical play. She was aided by a strong performance from junior guard Karlie Schnauder's 17 points.
“We’re stronger than we look," said Woods, Cabrini's senior captain. "People, they consider us ‘Cabrini-weenies,’ and we just want to show them that we’re stronger than what we look like.
Woods added three assists, three steals and a block.
Schnauder got the scoring started early for the Crescents with three 3-pointers in the first half and Cabrini jumped out to a 33-16 lead at halftime.
“Karlie opened up our offense today by nailing some shots,” Cabrini coach Nancy Walsh said. “We have not been consistent with our 3-pointers, but we’ve been working on transition, scoring out of the transition, whether it’s a high-percentage layup or nailing a (3-pointer). So, Karlie had very, very good shot selection today.”
Schnauder, a junior guard, said she was excited about her performance and how their chemistry clicked on the floor with Woods and point guard Hannah Weston.
The trio combined for 48 of the Crescents' 57 points.
“That felt really good. I’ve never gotten that many points before,” said Schnauder, who added two assists and two rebounds. “(Brionne Woods) a great captain. She helps us with everything. She always controls us and it’s just great. Hannah, me and her have this great chemistry and it’s just really good.”
Helen Cox coach Barbara Weary-Cox said the Cougars’ slow start worked against them down the stretch.
“We were a little bit passive when the game first started. Cabrini came out and just attacked us,” said Weary-Cox, whose team fell to 14-5. “So we have to get in the gym and we have to work on the offensive and defensive end.”
With district play now underway, Walsh said the Crescents (12-9) are learning from their mistakes and finding their stride.
“I think our team right now is really understanding when to have the green light or when to hold up and work our secondary brake," Walsh said. "So, I was pretty pleased with decision-making today and we’ve been turning the ball over less, which has given us more looks at the goal. Take care of the ball more, you score more."
For Woods, she said the team’s potential is high, but it will rely on them to continue to jell and progress to accomplish their goals.
“When we play as a team, it’s all connecting," she said. "It’s all flowing and we play great. When we don’t have that connection and we don’t have that, we just fall down. As long as we play together and as a team throughout the rest of the season, we’re going to be great. We just have to keep working hard at practice, keep that energy and that connection and we’re going to be good."