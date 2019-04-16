Warren Easton’s 11-5 win over Edna Karr on Tuesday afternoon kept the Eagles’ hopes of a District 9-4A baseball title alive.
The Eagles’ win sets both teams up for a Thursday rematch that will determine the league champion.
If Karr wins, it will be the outright district champion. If Easton wins, it will be a three-way tie between Easton (16-10, 5-2), Karr (12-9-1, 6-1) and Belle Chasse (13-13, 6-2).
“My kids understood we were in a position to come out and try to force a three-way tie,” Easton coach Bernard Dyer said.
“We played a little bad against Belle Chasse, but I told them a true team comes back and we still had a chance. So I said, ‘Let’s go get two against Karr to cause a three-way tie,’ and get ready for the playoffs.”
The Eagles scored eight runs in the second inning that put the game out of reach early.
Jalen Rainey opened the inning with a single before eight Eagles were walked, with four scoring on bases-loaded walks. A throwing error and a wild pitch by the Cougars scored two more Eagles baserunners.
Syrus Snodgrass then closed out the big inning with a two-RBI single to make it 8-0.
“Overcoming adversity, that’s all it took. We had to go through a lot of things this year, it was a rough year, but we had to keep our eyes straight and we’re going to be alright. I’m looking forward to Thursday,” Rainey said.
Rainey, a senior, finished 3-for-3, with three singles and an RBI in the fourth inning.
“Just seeing the ball and fundamentals, it’s all it takes. I saw the ball big today, it looked like a beach ball. It was huge. I’m just keeping my same approach Thursday and we’re going to do the same,” Rainey said.
After the Cougars scored three runs in the third inning, cutting the lead to 8-3, fellow senior Terrell Williams came on in relief and went four innings, allowing four hits, four strikeouts and two earned runs.
“I just do what coach expects me to do. I wasn’t expecting to pitch today, but when he called my number I was just ready for it and I got the job done,” said Williams, who also added a single.
“He stepped up and closed the game out. I was going to get him and he said, ‘no coach, I got this’ and I left him out there. I trust him,” Dyer said.
Karr coach Chad Brown said that while his pitchers didn’t command the strike zone and have their location, he’s expecting the team to bounce back for the key game against Easton.
“We’ve been having a lot of success throughout the season so far. I don’t want to change anything. I just want to get back to what we’ve been doing and I’m just going to take this one as an anomaly — things that normally don’t happen to us like that. We’ll just get back to the basics and back to the things we usually do and let the chips fall where they may,” Brown said.
Both Williams and Rainey are also excited to make school history, as a win against Karr on Thursday would be the first baseball district title in school history.
“I’m ready for that because we’ve never won district before,” Williams said.
“This could make a lot of history for Easton and we’re going to make our seniors proud,” Rainey said.
The Warren Easton and Edna Karr square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Barrow Stadium.